THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Easy like Sunday morning: Introducing the Lazy Breakfast at Red Sauce

Rosewood Phuket has your next Sunday sorted. Have a well-deserved lie-in first. Wake up slowly, get ready and drive to­wards Patong. Observe the carnage left over from the night before and marvel at the revellers who still haven’t made it back to their hotels yet. Take a moment of grati­tude for your lie-in and head for the hills.

Dining
By Amy Bryant

Saturday 20 April 2019, 02:00PM

Eat guilt-free knowing many of the ingredients are sourced from the resort’s own garden and local farmers.

Eat guilt-free knowing many of the ingredients are sourced from the resort’s own garden and local farmers.

Take a seat on the open-sided terrace overlooking the pools and secluded Emerald Bay.

Take a seat on the open-sided terrace overlooking the pools and secluded Emerald Bay.

Or take a seat indoors and enjoy the warm homely interiors.

Or take a seat indoors and enjoy the warm homely interiors.

Head to the live station: a butchery, bakery and greengrocers combined.

Head to the live station: a butchery, bakery and greengrocers combined.

Observe the striking stone and timber architecture that’s softened by the flora around it.

Observe the striking stone and timber architecture that’s softened by the flora around it.

Follow the Muen-Ngoen Rd up and keep a keen eye out for a discreet sign marked ‘Rosewood’. Miss it. Curse your SatNav. Turn around at Family Mart and try again. See the sign – small, gilded letters on a wooden plaque shrouded by foliage – and tell se­curity you’re there for Lazy Breakfast at the resort’s Italian bistro, Red Sauce.

Park up and have an electric buggy ferry you to the restaurant via paths that wind around dense flora that the resort has been careful to protect. Observe the striking stone and timber architecture that’s softened by the vines that climb delicately across it.

Meet Gherardo Vivarelli, the affable Restaurant Manager, at the entrance. With many years’ experience in luxury hospitality across Europe and Asia, know you are in safe hands.

Take a seat on the open-sided terrace overlooking the pools and secluded Emerald Bay. Remember you’re in Patong then note how still and peaceful it is here in spite of that. Or take a seat indoors. Notice the warm interiors – shelves of Italian cookbooks, decorative vas­es and ornaments, homely details which quickly settle you in to the relaxed Lazy Breakfast. Notice the pastel tiled floor that matches the kitchenware.

Order your main course from the à la carte menu. For the most tender chicken breast around, choose the chicken supreme. The meat is free range and served in a rich truffle and morel sauce with glazed root vegeta­bles providing a crunch on the side.

If it’s homemade pasta you’re after, pick the agnolot­ti alla boscaiola, a dish of ricotta and shitake mush­room-filled portobello ragu. The earthy flavours of the mushroom match up perfectly with the creamy cheese.

Choose the stiacciatina for a lighter dish: home-baked focaccina that contains layers of light but fully-flavoured 24-month aged parma ham, tangy wild rocket, plum tomato, buffalo mozzarella and basil pesto mascarpone with a generous sprinkling of rock salt on top.

Head to the live station where crates of fresh vege­tables, joints of cured meats, cheese wheels, gluten-free freshly baked bread, grains, lentils and wild rice sit on the shelves and countertop. A butchery, bakery and greengrocers combined. Pick your key ingredients and let the chef rustle up something to complement your main. Highlights include the deep-pink sustainable Alaskan salmon and seasonal vegetables.

Eat guilt-free knowing many of the ingredients are sourced from the resort’s own garden and local farmers.

Wander to the large, open kitchen that the restau­rant is centred around so as to replicate a traditional Italian family home. See Executive Chef Luca De Negri in action. A global wellness chef who works with passion and precision, let Luca talk you through ingredients and processes.

Head back to the live station for pancakes, tarts and inventive vegan desserts. Order a fruity Italian beverage or two to pair with it.

Leave full, but not too full. Consider keeping Rosewood a secret from your friends. Wonder wheth­er they’ve been keeping it a secret from you. Make a note to come back soon to try another of Rosewood’s offerings: their rustic seafood restaurant Ta Khai.

Red Sauce’s Lazy Breakfast runs from 11:30am- 2:30pm. B1,450 per person. Additional B1,000 for free-flow beverages.
Rosewood Phuket is located at Muen-Ngoen Rd., Tri- Trang Beach, Patong, Kathu District, 83150.
Website – www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/phuket/din­ing/red-sauce
Telephone – +66 76 356 888
Email – phuket@rosewoodhotels.com

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Pavilions Phuket launches new locally and ethically sourced sustainable menus
Serene cuisine at SALA Phuket
Taihei at Banyan Tree Phuket appoints new Japanese chef
Meet the Phuketian cooking up a storm on MasterChef Thailand
Smoke and fire at The Nai Harn’s Prime restaurant
A recipe for success: Thai-European fusion at number one brasserie
Phuket’s Best Burger 2019 ‘Dare to Dream’
From Italy with love: Phuket’s slice of fine Sardinian dining
Sowing the seeds of change: Seedlings restaurant at Laguna Phuket is authentic in every sense
Iron Chef Thailand winner tantalises your taste buds at JW Marriott
Join chef Massimiliano Celeste for an exclusive culinary experience
Sunday Best: The Nai Harn’s Cosmo restaurant enters the brunch game
French aromas near Nai Harn at Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill
Tre at Banyan Tree: Chef Kreaton elevates and innovates with local produce
Hilltop at the Hyatt: Romantic dining with views at the Sunset Grill

 

Phuket community
In Big Joke saga, border patrol boss gets last laugh

Perhaps a part time laugh? The moment he becomes original in handling matters ( which is needed to l...(Read More)

Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park

As a foreigner, you expect going out with thai boat captain and a thai fishing guide for fishing tha...(Read More)

Patong Police call for calm after foreigner outburst over motorbike collision goes viral

Not surprised. The standards of tourists Thailand lets in nowadays is dismal. Just take the money do...(Read More)

Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park

The fish caught were disposed of in a hole in the ground. Hahahaha. Yeah, right. Dinner for the park...(Read More)

Inspectors suspect foul play from Patong resorts

Inspections should be done without announcing that they go to inspect. Do 'surprise inspections&...(Read More)

Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

Anyone who believes you can stab someone 12 times in "self-defense" is overdue for a spell...(Read More)

Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park

Burn the boat as well. nearly 50 kg fish catched by only 2 sportfishers in a nationalpark?? Fishing ...(Read More)

King cobra female caught in Patong, 30 eggs missing from nest

Should have brought the eggs to the serial poster.As he likes to sit down,he could carefully hatch t...(Read More)

Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Wiesel, it is not about our minds. It is about the 'after' of accidents. People not able to ...(Read More)

Patong Police call for calm after foreigner outburst over motorbike collision goes viral

Haha, very funny outcome. Pay 30,000 thb on forehand? Show me the costs of motorbike repair & m...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Dream Beach Club
Ride 4 Kids 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket

 