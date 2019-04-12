Easy like Sunday morning: Introducing the Lazy Breakfast at Red Sauce

Rosewood Phuket has your next Sunday sorted. Have a well-deserved lie-in first. Wake up slowly, get ready and drive to­wards Patong. Observe the carnage left over from the night before and marvel at the revellers who still haven’t made it back to their hotels yet. Take a moment of grati­tude for your lie-in and head for the hills.

Dining

By Amy Bryant

Saturday 20 April 2019, 02:00PM

Observe the striking stone and timber architecture that’s softened by the flora around it.

Take a seat on the open-sided terrace overlooking the pools and secluded Emerald Bay.

Eat guilt-free knowing many of the ingredients are sourced from the resort’s own garden and local farmers.

Follow the Muen-Ngoen Rd up and keep a keen eye out for a discreet sign marked ‘Rosewood’. Miss it. Curse your SatNav. Turn around at Family Mart and try again. See the sign – small, gilded letters on a wooden plaque shrouded by foliage – and tell se­curity you’re there for Lazy Breakfast at the resort’s Italian bistro, Red Sauce.

Park up and have an electric buggy ferry you to the restaurant via paths that wind around dense flora that the resort has been careful to protect. Observe the striking stone and timber architecture that’s softened by the vines that climb delicately across it.

Meet Gherardo Vivarelli, the affable Restaurant Manager, at the entrance. With many years’ experience in luxury hospitality across Europe and Asia, know you are in safe hands.

Take a seat on the open-sided terrace overlooking the pools and secluded Emerald Bay. Remember you’re in Patong then note how still and peaceful it is here in spite of that. Or take a seat indoors. Notice the warm interiors – shelves of Italian cookbooks, decorative vas­es and ornaments, homely details which quickly settle you in to the relaxed Lazy Breakfast. Notice the pastel tiled floor that matches the kitchenware.

Order your main course from the à la carte menu. For the most tender chicken breast around, choose the chicken supreme. The meat is free range and served in a rich truffle and morel sauce with glazed root vegeta­bles providing a crunch on the side.

If it’s homemade pasta you’re after, pick the agnolot­ti alla boscaiola, a dish of ricotta and shitake mush­room-filled portobello ragu. The earthy flavours of the mushroom match up perfectly with the creamy cheese.

Choose the stiacciatina for a lighter dish: home-baked focaccina that contains layers of light but fully-flavoured 24-month aged parma ham, tangy wild rocket, plum tomato, buffalo mozzarella and basil pesto mascarpone with a generous sprinkling of rock salt on top.

Head to the live station where crates of fresh vege­tables, joints of cured meats, cheese wheels, gluten-free freshly baked bread, grains, lentils and wild rice sit on the shelves and countertop. A butchery, bakery and greengrocers combined. Pick your key ingredients and let the chef rustle up something to complement your main. Highlights include the deep-pink sustainable Alaskan salmon and seasonal vegetables.

Eat guilt-free knowing many of the ingredients are sourced from the resort’s own garden and local farmers.

Wander to the large, open kitchen that the restau­rant is centred around so as to replicate a traditional Italian family home. See Executive Chef Luca De Negri in action. A global wellness chef who works with passion and precision, let Luca talk you through ingredients and processes.

Head back to the live station for pancakes, tarts and inventive vegan desserts. Order a fruity Italian beverage or two to pair with it.

Leave full, but not too full. Consider keeping Rosewood a secret from your friends. Wonder wheth­er they’ve been keeping it a secret from you. Make a note to come back soon to try another of Rosewood’s offerings: their rustic seafood restaurant Ta Khai.

Red Sauce’s Lazy Breakfast runs from 11:30am- 2:30pm. B1,450 per person. Additional B1,000 for free-flow beverages.

Rosewood Phuket is located at Muen-Ngoen Rd., Tri- Trang Beach, Patong, Kathu District, 83150.

Website – www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/phuket/din­ing/red-sauce

Telephone – +66 76 356 888

Email – phuket@rosewoodhotels.com