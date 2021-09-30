BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

DSI steps in over Phuket protected forest land spat

DSI steps in over Phuket protected forest land spat

PHUKET: The Department of Special Investigation has accepted complaints of encroachment into the Bang Khanun National Reserved Forest near Thalang Technical College and will investigate the encroachment as a special case.

landenvironmentcrime
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 September 2021, 02:23PM

DSI investigators are now pursuing any illegal encroachment into the protected national forest near the airport. Photo: DSI

DSI investigators are now pursuing any illegal encroachment into the protected national forest near the airport. Photo: DSI

DSI investigators are now pursuing any illegal encroachment into the protected national forest near the airport. Photo: DSI

DSI investigators are now pursuing any illegal encroachment into the protected national forest near the airport. Photo: DSI

DSI investigators are now pursuing any illegal encroachment into the protected national forest near the airport. Photo: DSI

DSI investigators are now pursuing any illegal encroachment into the protected national forest near the airport. Photo: DSI

A map showing the area claimed by Thalang Technical College. Image: DSI

A map showing the area claimed by Thalang Technical College. Image: DSI

« »

The DSI began its preliminary investigation into the disputed land claims in September last year following a request by Thalang Technical College Director Kochakorn Butsaraporn and Deputy Director Kanchana Tantharawatphan.

DSI Deputy Chief Pol Lt-Colonel Kornwat Panprapakorn assigned Special Case Inquiry officer Pattarapol Jewnongpo and Jedtana Hemmun, Director Intelligence and Crime Information Analysis Division at the Bureau of Technology and Information Inspection Center, to investigate the attempted land grab 

The Royal Forest Department granted permission to use the land – 142 Rai 1 Ngan 47 talang wah within the boundaries of the Suan Pa Bang Khanun protected forest area – to establish the Phuket Technical College through a Cabinet Resolution in 1997, Ms Kanchana explained.

The land in question was later designated to establish Thalang Technical College, she said.

Only about 40 rai of the land granted is currently occupied by the college. The remaining 100 rai was left for future expansion, Mr Jedtana said.

However, someone had now sectioned off the remaining 100 rai by installing cement posts as a boundary in an attempt to claim it, he said.

By November last year, the DSI investigators had found discrepancies between the land the Thalang Technical College is currently occupying and the land it claims it has rights to for its expansion, compared with the land it is entitled to occupy.

In its latest report released on Tuesday (Sept 28), the DSI reported that the area in question, near Thalang technical College on the road leading to Phuket International Airport, was declared a national forest reserve after the Department of Vocational Education ( now called the Office of Vocational Education Commission) was granted permission from the Royal Forest Department to use the area in the Bang Khanun National Forest Reserve to establish the second Phuket Technical College.

The land use was conferred by the signing of a memorandum acknowledging and certifying that it will comply with the conditions attached to the announcement of the Royal Forest Department on April 8, 1997, the report noted.

The college had already set up boundaries to install barbed wire fences on all four sides in April 2020, following a survey of the area, the report added.

Thai Residential

A check of land holdings by people in the Bang Khanun National Reserved Forest found that there are 265 people who have rights to and use the forest area, totaling 310 plots, with an area of more than 2,698 rai, the report said.

“Those occupying land within the forest boundaries used the land for the cultivation of rubber, oil palm and various kinds of fruits,” the report noted.

However, the report also noted, “All citizens have occupied the forest area after the declaration of state land, which means the area encroached on is in a national forest reserve and a forest park, which is public domain land.”

The forest area in question is watershed forest, a fertile forest, said the report.

“There are large trees scattered all over the area, such as Yang Thong [‘golden rubber trees’], Loom Por [Ipil, also called Borneo teak], revered Boon Nak trees [Mesua Ferrea Ironwood], Takien Thong [Thai teak], Takien Hin [Hopea ferrea], Yang Na [resin tree, which grows to heights of about 50 metres] and Sator trees,” the report noted.

“The surrounding landscape can be clearly seen, such as Phuket International Airport, the Andaman Sea, etc,” it added.

“The Department of Special Investigation has considered that such behavior may be considered an invasion, occupying and possession of Bang Khanun National Reserved Forest and state land according to the Forest Act 1941, the National Reserved Forest Act 1964 and the Land Code that has or may have a severe impact on public order and good moral, and affect the environment and important national resources,” the report said.

The report did note that the special case was “complicated”.

“It is necessary to use special investigative methods and collect evidence according to the Special Investigation Act B.E. 2547 and its amendments, and in accordance with the details of the nature of the offense as prescribed in the notification of the Special Case Committee under the NEC Notification (No. 7) B.E. 1) of the Special Investigation Act BE 2547,” the report acknowledged.

“The Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation has ordered that the matter be treated as a special case in order to investigate and prove any guilt in order to bring offenders to face further legal proceedings,” the report concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ban on migrant workers leaving island lifted
No overseas fans allowed at 2022 Beijing Olympics
Phuket checkpoint to reopen 24 hours
Vaccine developers look to FDA for help
Phuket marks 195 new COVID caess, one new death
Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown lifted
Boy’s death leads to ‘phone fraud’ arrest
China clamps down on pop culture in bid to ‘control’ youth
Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17
Same-sex marriage ruling stalls
Phuket marks 187 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket demands reform of COE
Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed
Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor asks Bangkok to open Phuket bars, Investigation over ’seditious’ kids books |:| September 28

 

Phuket community
Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

Agree, Kra Canal=gigantic pig trough. I fear Thailand will never overcome systemic corruption- unles...(Read More)

Phuket checkpoint to reopen 24 hours

Wow that will bring more domestic tourists!...(Read More)

Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

A Kra canal will only service the local shipping. No viability. Singapore with her excellent and tru...(Read More)

Vaccine developers look to FDA for help

While 'the whole world' steams ahead with vaccination developments, and approved by man FDA&...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

Shame in truth? Never. Kids do not suffer the symptoms as much as adults, especially older adults bu...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

@Kurt Your logic is flawed. You can not draw comparisons with Polio and Small pox vaccines as those ...(Read More)

Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

I guess this all ties in with their mad plans to build a canal across the isthmus of Kra. Should be ...(Read More)

Same-sex marriage ruling stalls

Before worrying about same sex marraige Thailand should be updating it's laws on unequality in n...(Read More)

Boy’s death leads to ‘phone fraud’ arrest

What a country. Even your children grow up conning and cheating people from a young age. The parents...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

I'm already in Phuket Sandbox. Will I be able to travel to Pattaya after my 7th day ( October 3...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Phuket Property

 