PHUKET: Officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) today (Nov16) posted signs warning against land encroachment at Leypang and Layan beaches.

Thursday 16 November 2017, 02:34PM

The signs were put up following the Supreme Court on Nov 1 ruling against individual’s claims to the land which totals 178 rai and announced it would be returned to the public. (See story here.)

On Nov 10, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led officials, accompanied by police and Royal Thai Army security personnel, to pull down a ‘no trespassing’ warning still posted at a plot of land that is among the 178 rai of prime beachfront real estate at Layan and Lay Phang beaches on Phuket’s west coast that the Supreme Court last returned to the public. (See story here.)

Today, Director-General the DSI Col Paisit Wongmuang, DSI Deputy Chief Lt Col Prawut Wongsrinil and Lt Col Montree Boonyayothin, director of the DSI's natural resources and environment case office were present when the new encroachment warning signs were issued.

All present were a task force of about 30 officers, including officials from the Thalang district office, Cherng Talay Tambol Administrative Organisasion (OrBorJor), 5th Infantry Division of the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Royal Forest Department's Phuket Office, Cherng Talay Police, Phuket Marine Office, Thalang Land Office and Legal Execution Department Phuket Office.

The signs reiterated the Supreme Court’s ruling that the land be returned to the public and warned against any person attempting to encroaching the land.

“No encroachment on public land for Lay Phang-Layan beachfront in Moo 4 and Moo 6 Cherng Talay. The Supreme Court ruled that the land belongs to the public. Structures must be demolished and anyone who encroaches this land must get out by Dec 15. Serious legal action will be taken against anyone who breaches the Supreme Court’s decision.” the sign read.

Col Paisit said, “This is an urgent and important issue, the land must be given back to the public. We have given anyone who encroached on this land a chance to get out quickly. The law will be enforced with the cooperation of both government and local residents. The land will be used as a tourism place for everyone.”