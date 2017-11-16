The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

DSI posts encroachment warning signs at Layan, Leypang beaches

PHUKET: Officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) today (Nov16) posted signs warning against land encroachment at Leypang and Layan beaches.

corruption, crime, land, police, military, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 November 2017, 02:34PM

The signs were put up following the Supreme Court on Nov 1 ruling against individual’s claims to the land which totals 178 rai and announced it would be returned to the public. (See story here.)

On Nov 10, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led officials, accompanied by police and Royal Thai Army security personnel, to pull down a ‘no trespassing’ warning still posted at a plot of land that is among the 178 rai of prime beachfront real estate at Layan and Lay Phang beaches on Phuket’s west coast that the Supreme Court last returned to the public. (See story here.)

Today, Director-General the DSI Col Paisit Wongmuang, DSI Deputy Chief Lt Col Prawut Wongsrinil and Lt Col Montree Boonyayothin, director of the DSI's natural resources and environment case office were present when the new encroachment warning signs were issued.

All present were a task force of about 30 officers, including officials from the Thalang district office, Cherng Talay Tambol Administrative Organisasion (OrBorJor), 5th Infantry Division of the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Royal Forest Department's Phuket Office, Cherng Talay Police, Phuket Marine Office, Thalang Land Office and Legal Execution Department Phuket Office.

The NAKA Island

The signs reiterated the Supreme Court’s ruling that the land be returned to the public and warned against any person attempting to encroaching the land.

“No encroachment on public land for Lay Phang-Layan beachfront in Moo 4 and Moo 6 Cherng Talay. The Supreme Court ruled that the land belongs to the public. Structures must be demolished and anyone who encroaches this land must get out by Dec 15. Serious legal action will be taken against anyone who breaches the Supreme Court’s decision.” the sign read.

Col Paisit said, “This is an urgent and important issue, the land must be given back to the public. We have given anyone who encroached on this land a chance to get out quickly. The law will be enforced with the cooperation of both government and local residents. The land will be used as a tourism place for everyone.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach

Leave it to our favorite commentor to concur that the best policy for local government is to post a "no swimming" sign on a tourist beach du...(Read More)

Phuket smart bus testing postponed for design adjustments

Still really keen to hear what routes they will be running. A west coast service linking all the tourist towns would be perfect. Just in and out of ph...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

Am I the only one who feels that many years now Rawai/Naiharn has not governed correct? Rawai beach road seafront repairs, that Naiharn 'film mus...(Read More)

Phuket locals rally, force construction of Surin Beach seawall on hold

It is astonishing that a Village head and a cohort of officials, without any knowledge of water engineering/ the dynamics of kinetic energy are allowe...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

This is a very smelly affair. When building plans are submitted to the Government, than they are available for the 'public interest'. Public ...(Read More)

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Maybe, but they don't have guns and the power to use them with impunity which is the point, especially in Thailand where it seems the police are a...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor faces fifth charge

The charges are so very serious that the culprit goes to prison anyway after Court is finished with him. Why free on bail? Pre-court locked up time...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

I'm missing the part where capitalism gets regulated. Another example, a beach side resort filling in a section of Bangtao beach effectively "...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

Mayor Aroon seems to have nothing but scorn for the public and the citizens of Rawaii, or anyone else that gets in the way of his special favors. And...(Read More)

Phuket locals rally, force construction of Surin Beach seawall on hold

Sorry, but Mr. MaAnn does not have the education to understand coastal dynamics. It is likely the illegal seawalls that were illegally constructed alo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.