Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

DSI fight for remaining prime Phuket beachfront land continues

DSI fight for remaining prime Phuket beachfront land continues

PHUKET: Pongsawat Kaiarunsut, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, was in Phuket yesterday (Jan 27) to inspect the 178 rai of beachfront land reclaimed by the government at Layan and Leypang beaches in Cherng Talay.

landpropertycrimetourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 January 2023, 02:49PM

Photo: DSI

Photo: DSI

Photo: DSI

Photo: DSI

Photo: DSI

Photo: DSI

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: DSI

Photo: DSI

Photo: DSI

Photo: DSI

« »

The land reclaimed from private operators, profiteering from operating tourism and tourism-dependent businesses on the land, altogether has been estimated to be worth over B10 billion.

After years of legal action, the demolition to knock down the last remaining illegal beachfront buildings on the state land began on Sept 30 last year.

The Department of Special Investigations (DSI) originally served eviction notices in 2017 after the Supreme Court ruled that the occupiers were illegally encroaching on state land.

Several ‘final warnings were issued for years after the Supreme Court decision, with the last eviction notice served on Sept 12, 2022 ‒ meaning that the businesses on the land targetting tourists were allowed to continue to operate all throughout Phuket’s tourism industry’s record-breaking period from 2016 through 2019. Officials have not made any announcements about recovering any of the illegally obtained income from the occupiers of the land during those years.

Joining Ms Pongsawat yesterday was Ministry of Justice Deputy Permanent Secretary Pol Lt Col Prawut Wongsinin, as well as Piya Rakskul, who is now serving as Acting Director General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Of note, Mr Piya took up the role as DSI Chief following former DSI Chief Traiyarit Temahiwong being abruptly transferred over the alleged extortion of a bribe by DSI officials and police and subsequent release of 11 Chinese suspects found hiding in a Bangkok house formerly occupied by the consul-general for Nauru.

Ms Pongsawat and her entourage yesterday inspected the land, met local residents and held a meeting at the park officers’ head office at Sirinat National Park to discuss details of the reclamation.

Ms Pongsawat said the land reclaimed should be “considered a gift for the whole world to experience the new tourist areas of Phuket”.

She also praised the coordinated efforts of the many agencies and government offices involved in having the land returned to the state.

“This area is the success of many agencies who jointly claimed back the land to be the public domain. It is an area that is valuable and valuable to the people,” Ms Pongsawat said.

“From now on, the Ministry of Justice will talk and integrate its efforts in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ministry of Interior and local tambon administration organisations [OrBorTor],” Ms Pongsawat said.

“Within the [Justice] ministry, there are agencies that specialise in this area, namely the DSI and the Legal Execution Department, who came to take care of the people in reclaiming the area,” she said.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

However, Ms Pongsawat also noted, “From now on the work of the agency will not adhere to normal procedures because some cases have ‘expired’ [sic]. Therefore, an integrated dialogue is an important policy.

“In some matters, if the regulations cannot be applied, administrative measures will be used to jointly solve this problem, and we will be asking how to support the DSI in order to complete the mission of reclaiming the country’s resources.”

The term “expired” was not defined by any official reports of Ms Pongsawat’s visit yesterday. However, according to Isara news ‒ but not mentioned in any Phuket reports about 178 rai reclaimed ‒ at last report in October, of the 64 plots reclaimed, two plots were still in the process of legal action. At that time, 172 of the 178 rai had been fully reclaimed, Isara News reported.

Official reports of Ms Pongsawat’s visit yesterday included photos of local residents handing over envelopes directly to Ms Pongsawat and other leading officials ‒ the type of envelope usually used for handing over formal requests ‒ but no reports gave any explanation as to why the envelopes were being handed over.

Regardless, Ms Pongsawat was reported as saying, “The DSI has tools ready to work in this field. If fully utilized, it will be able to reclaim natural resources for the country. In terms of the work of the [Justice] ministry and the DSI, they work closely together, there are policy assignments and officers also personally inspect progress in the operation.”

TRUE AIM REVEALED

Ministry of Justice Deputy Permanent Secretary Pol Lt Col Prawut Wongsinin noted, “In the prosecution of natural resource offences, it cannot be denied that the destination is government officials. The DSI has a challenge in creating understanding among encroachers and investors so that they understand the role we have adn to obey the law.

“The important thing is to understand government officials whose duty is to issue land title documents. Later, when we started prosecuting and integrating with all sectors, it made the roles of various agencies start to be clear… The DSI initiated prosecution and has had success. The situation has improved, but if we ignore it, there will be more encroachment indefinitely,” he said.

“The DSI is an operational unit and must be integrated with law enforcement. It must be transparent, fast and verifiable. The responsible agency must work with us… The goal is not to arrest government officials, not to prosecute investors or people who encroach [on government land]. The main goal is to return forest areas to the state land,” Lt Col Prawut continued.

“Therefore, the results are not statistics for cases filed and court verdicts. The successful result is to follow up on the results of the verdict whether the forest land has been returned to the state. In many cases, we claim success, but the forest land has not been returned yet. Therefore, the ultimate goal must be understood in the same way,” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 28 January 2023 - 16:02:07 

This is one of the most poorly written reports PN has put out in a while. Filled with contradictory double-speak and wishy washy mumbo jumbo. It left me feeling even less confident that any of the violators and corrupt officials will suffer any consequences, and will enjoy their ill-gotten gains. Moving ahead, I see nothing good happening there, just more "special" people getting what th...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phiphat eager to address outrage
Phuket Town festival highlights local culture, ‘City of Gastronomy’
‘Stop the hate’ online, UN chief pleads on Holocaust Day
COVID-19 cases ‘declining’ despite foreign arrival surge
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kathu Mayor OUT, Fair vendors arrested for gambling, Pot noodles pulled || January 27
Tourist behind ‘escort’ clip has left
99 monks ordained as Phuket prayers continue for HRH Bajrakitiyabha
Kathu Mayor sacked over illegal water probe
Wat Chalong Fair vendors arrested for gambling
Rocking on the beach at the Rassada Music Festival
Emergency decree endorsed in order to tackle online fraud
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspect arrested after 10 years, Airport taxi driver drug tests, Old Phuket Town Fest || January 26
Weekend of fun ahead at the Phuket Old Town Festival
Myanmar opium farming booming after coup: UN
Russian suffering bipolar disorder found hanged in Rawai

 

Phuket community
COVID-19 cases ‘declining’ despite foreign arrival surge

The title is deceiving, as I don't think cases have declined...only the reporting of cases has d...(Read More)

DSI fight for remaining prime Phuket beachfront land continues

This is one of the most poorly written reports PN has put out in a while. Filled with contradictory ...(Read More)

Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges

Kurt, Visa aka "Permissions [sic] to Stay.." have to be applied for in person- but not th...(Read More)

COVID-19 cases ‘declining’ despite foreign arrival surge

@JohnC. How did they know that eight foreigners brought the disease into the country without checkin...(Read More)

Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level

Perhaps the Thais feel comaradierie with the Russians as they both suffer under dictatorships. ...(Read More)

Kathu Mayor sacked over illegal water probe

That an appointed governor can remove an elected mayor so easily says it all about the state of Th...(Read More)

Kathu Mayor sacked over illegal water probe

I wonder if there are any Thai people who have any confidence at all in elected officials throughout...(Read More)

Wat Chalong Fair vendors arrested for gambling

Not hurting anyone but themselves. So what if they want to play a few games to unwind. Only arrested...(Read More)

COVID-19 cases ‘declining’ despite foreign arrival surge

Case numbers will always go down when they stop doing checks on arrivals and also on local people. O...(Read More)

Emergency decree endorsed in order to tackle online fraud

How about an emergency decree to tackle the blatant corruption by government employees in all branch...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand

 