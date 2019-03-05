THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Drunk pickup driver charged after deadly wipeout

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the driver of a pickup truck who rammed into five vehicles killing one person and seriously injuring two others in Chalong on Friday (Mar 1) tested positive for alcohol and has been charged.

accidentsalcoholdeathpolicetransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 March 2019, 11:38AM

Four cars and two motorbikes were involved in the accident on Friday (March 1). Photo: Chalong Municipality

Four cars and two motorbikes were involved in the accident on Friday (March 1). Photo: Chalong Municipality

Four cars and two motorbikes were involved in the accident on Friday (March 1). Photo: Chalong Municipality

Four cars and two motorbikes were involved in the accident on Friday (March 1). Photo: Chalong Municipality

Four cars and two motorbikes were involved in the accident on Friday (March 1). Photo: Chalong Municipality

Four cars and two motorbikes were involved in the accident on Friday (March 1). Photo: Chalong Municipality

A motorbike driver died after suffering serious injuries from the collision. Photo: Chalong Municipality

A motorbike driver died after suffering serious injuries from the collision. Photo: Chalong Municipality

A man and a woman are recovering in Phuket Vachira Hospital after suffering serious injuries. Photo: Chalong Municipality

A man and a woman are recovering in Phuket Vachira Hospital after suffering serious injuries. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Capt Somkiet Sarasin of Chalong Police confirmed that the pickup driver who was previously reported as Mukpol Artichol, was, in fact, Narong Songchu.

“The 44-year-old has been charged with reckless driving under the influence of alcohol, causing death, serious injury and damage to property,” Capt Somkiet confirmed.

“He is currently being held in a cell in Phuket Provincial Court.”

Narong was driving a bronze Toyota Hilux pickup truck northbound on Chao Fa East Rd when he struck a motorbike that was waiting to turn right at a red light at the ‘Koktanode Intersection’ just south of Wat Tai.

Splash Beach Club

His pickup then rammed into a grey Toyota Yaris and another motorbike in the opposite lane waiting to head south, which resulted in two more cars becoming involved in the accident. (See story here.)

“The motorbike driver who was killed, Mr Chaiyan Daungkiet, was driving alone. He was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries,” Capt Somkiet clarified.

“Another man and woman were seriously injured when their motorbike was hit in the collision. Both are recovering at Phuket Vachira Hospital,” he confirmed.

The current penalty for drunk driving causing death is three to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of B60,000 to B200,000 and a driving ban. Whilst the penalty for drunk driving causing serious injury to others is two to six years imprisonment and/or a fine of B40,000 to B120,000, and driver’s license suspended for up to two years. 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists
Phuket rubbish collector killed in road accident
Prayut vows to overcome traffic accident scourge
Songkran death toll rises to 378 in six days
Songkran death toll rises to 188 after three days
Songkran toll: 99 dead, 1,085 injured on roads
Booze spigot tightened for a safer Songkran
Drink-driving behind 90% of violations
Ministry sets target of 463 for New Year road toll
Drunk drivers risk having cars seized over New Year
Actress arrested for drunk-driving gets bail
US veteran kills one in Times Square car crash, 22 hurt
Songkran death toll down, accidents up again
Traffic law crackdown starts
Two dead on Phuket roads as New Year rolls in

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Firstly Phuket needs to make money 24/7/365 for the greedy inhabitants regardless of environmental i...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

"An excellent example on point alf, from a poster who says that nominee sharholders not illegal...(Read More)

Authorities raid e-cigarette vendors following backlash over deported Frenchwoman

And yet cigarettes are sold in every convenience store in Thailand. How hypocritical is that?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Yes.... what would you do with your life without this site. As for the other commentator;s Boracay s...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

As the real owner is her husband,as stated in the article,he not sold her down the river with a heft...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

Crappy 400 characters! Only the Chinese and there defiance are to blame .Not for the first time....(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

"The party is over-go back to your hotel" The Chinese didn't listen when advised not t...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam

Waiting for a criminal record? What a nonsense, RTP should just forward this horrible tragic case to...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Poor Khun Woralak is gonna take the bulk of the hit on this. And yeah, as if a 26 year old Thai girl...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

So, 7 guys acting like lifeguards and calling themselves "Patong Baywatch" drive up at 4-A...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
QSI Food Competition 2019
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 