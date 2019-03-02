THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
‘Drunk’ pickup driver kills motorcyclist in deadly Chalong collision

PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm charges against a pickup driver who slammed into five vehicles, killing one person, in Chalong yesterday (Mar 1).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 2 March 2019, 01:22PM

Four cars and two motorbikes were involved in the accident on Friday (March 1). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The motorbike taxi driver was killed while his passenger escaped with minor injuries. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Chalong Police were notified of the incident at 1:50pm and arrived to find four cars and two motorbikes scattered in disarray across the ‘Koktanode Intersection’, just south of Wat Tai on Chao Fa East Rd (see map below).

Mukpol Artichol, 32, was driving a bronze Toyota Hilux pickup truck northbound when he struck a motorbike taxi that was waiting to turn right at a red light at the intersection.

His pickup then rammed into the back of a grey Toyota Yaris in the opposite lane waiting to head south, which resulted in two more vehicles becoming involved in the accident.

The motorbike taxi driver and his passenger were thrown off the bike.

The driver of the motorbike taxi was seriously injured and his pulse was weak and soon stopped.

Rescue workers provided emergency first aid and CPR before rushing him to the Accident and Emergency Department of the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The passenger was also injured and taken to hospital but her injuries were not serious.

Police said Mukpol, the driver of the pickup truck, appeared to be drunk and was taken to Chalong Police Station to be tested for alcohol.

 

 

