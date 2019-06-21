PHUKET: Police have arrested two more men for drugs in Rassada in their ongoing campaign against drugs on the island and are hunting yet another suspect wanted for drugs following the raids this week that seized 12,100 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), crystal meth (ya ice) and firearms, as well as the arrests of eight people.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 June 2019, 01:53PM

More drugs, along with hair care products, have been seized in the going raids in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kornkrit “Mon” Plukmaidee and Assadakorn “Daf” Nomnuan, both 21, were arrested at a house in Moo 3 Rassada at 5:30pm yesterday (June 20) by a Phuket Provincial Police Drugs Suppression team led by Maj Pichit Thongtor after a tip off from a local informant.

At the house officers seized two kilograms of marijuana in packs – one wrapped as a gift – as well as 55 grams of marijuana found separately, 5.1 grams of marijuana mixed with tobacco and a drug-ingesting device branded “Toppuff”.

The officers also seized 400g of fresh kratom leaves, one litre of kratom juice in a water bottle and a further 400ml of kratom juice in a plastic Coke bottle.

The two were charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

Police also followed up on the arrests announced yesterday that saw 53-year-old father Akkarachai Tonlim and his 29-year-old son Natakorn taken into custody on Monday.

In making those arrests, Akkarachai of note was found in possession of a .45 firearm, a 9mm firearm, .45 gun parts, 28 .38 bullets, 13 9mm bullets and 20 .45 bullets. (See story here.)

During questioning, Natakorn “Bank” Tonlim, confessed that before being caught, he sent a parcel containing ya bah and ya E (Ecstasy) to be delivered to an address in Wichit, police have now announced,

Natakorn said that he did not know the real name of the recipient of the parcel, only that it was addressed to a “Mr Komchan Kongkeng” and dispatched by startup parcel delivery service Flash Express.

Hoping to intercept the parcel, the officers went to the company’s dispatch office, but the package had already been sent.

The officers then moved on to the delivery address, Room 303 of an undisclosed apartment building on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Moo 1, Wichit.

There the officers obtained the parcel, which had been signed for by the building caretaker, but found no trace of Komchan.

On opening the parcel, officers found 4,000 pills of ya bah and 20 Ecstasy pills.

Also inside the parcel were a variety of containers of hair treatment wax .

Police said they were still looking for Komchan, noting that the shipping address on the parcel delivered included his mobile phone number.

Komchan is now wanted for suspected possession of Category 1 drug (ya bah and ya E) with the package of the drugs as evidence, police noted.