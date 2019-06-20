Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Town raids net 12,100 meth pills and guns

PHUKET: A series of linked police raids in Phuket Town and Rassada have led to the seizure of 12,100 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), crystal meth (ya ice) and firearms, as well as the arrests of eight people.

drugspolicecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 20 June 2019, 03:56PM

53-year-old Akkarachai Tonlim was charged with illegal possession of firearms. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

53-year-old Akkarachai Tonlim was charged with illegal possession of firearms. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Natakorn Tonlim, 29, Catherya Kenkaew, 21, and Lapassada Keawkong, 27, were all charged with illegal possession of category 1 drugs, while Natakorn was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Natakorn Tonlim, 29, Catherya Kenkaew, 21, and Lapassada Keawkong, 27, were all charged with illegal possession of category 1 drugs, while Natakorn was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

21-year-old Wason Chansuk was caught in possession of 1,952 meth pills, 88.65 grams of crystal meth, a .38 firearm, 15 .38 bullets and digital scales. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

21-year-old Wason Chansuk was caught in possession of 1,952 meth pills, 88.65 grams of crystal meth, a .38 firearm, 15 .38 bullets and digital scales. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wasana Yadpaisard, 21, was caught with 100 meth pills, 16.36 grams of crystal meth and drug-using paraphernalia. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wasana Yadpaisard, 21, was caught with 100 meth pills, 16.36 grams of crystal meth and drug-using paraphernalia. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Arithat Saungsiri, 29, and Chaturong Wongdara, 25, were caught with 1,575 meth pills and 18.5 grams of crystal meth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Arithat Saungsiri, 29, and Chaturong Wongdara, 25, were caught with 1,575 meth pills and 18.5 grams of crystal meth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raids were carried out under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Wisarn Phanmanee and led by Lt Col Yuttana Thongpan following an investigation.

The first series of arrests came on Monday (June 17) at 4pm when a man and two women were caught at a property in Phuket Town in possession of 8,473 methamphetamine pills, 640.64 grams of crystal meth, a .38 revolver firearm and a total of 27 .38 and .45 bullets. Drug-using paraphernalia was also found.

Natakorn Tonlim, 29, Catherya Kenkaew, 21, and Lapassada Keawkong, 27, were all charged with illegal possession of category 1 drugs, while Natakorn was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

At the same location, police also arrested 21-year-old Wason Chansuk and Wasana Yadpaisard. Wason was caught in possession of 1,952 meth pills, 88.65 grams of crystal meth, a .38 firearm, 15 .38 bullets and digital scales. He was charged with illegal possession of category 1 drugs with intent to supply and illegal possession of a firearm.

Wasana was caught with 100 meth pills, 16.36 grams of crystal meth and drug-using paraphernalia.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

She was charged with illegal possession of category one drugs with intent to supply.

Police then raided a property in Rassada where they caught the father of Natakorn – 53-year-old Akkarachai Tonlim – in possession of a .45 firearm, a 9mm firearm, .45 gun parts, 28 .38 bullets, 13 9mm bullets and 20 .45 bullets.

He was charged with illegal possession of firearms.

The last of the raids came on Tuesday (June 18) in Phuket Town where 29-year-old Arithat Saungsiri was found at a condo following a tip-off. Arithat confessed to Police that he was keeping drugs in a house nearby. When police arrived at the house, 25-year-old Chaturong Wongdara was there with 1,575 meth pills and 18.5 grams of crystal meth. The pair were charged with illegal possession of category 1 drugs with intent to supply.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two arrested in Patong and Phuket Town hotel drug raids
Phuket Town raid nets 500g of ya ice
Man taken down after shooting girlfriend’s brother, nephew, attempts to flee with them as hostages
Phuket man arrested after five years on the run for drugs, guns
One billion baht found in teenage drug dealer’s accounts
Police seize haul of weapons, drugs in post-Songkran blitz
Drug bust in Kathu nets 2,000 meth pills
Phuket driver nabbed with 2,000 meth pills
Seven arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot
Two men charged following drug bust in Wichit
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Drug abuse ’still rising’ in Phuket
Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay
Police seize drugs and guns in eight drug busts across Phuket

 

Phuket community
Man charged after deadly head-on collision

Belt and Airbag would be helpful. R.I.P....(Read More)

Master water plan given green light

Nice, that 20 years '4 pillar' thing. A lot of work granted for office workers. The Third Pi...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

As long as MNRE, DLD, Wild Life Edcation Centres, thai Vets and Zoo managers think it is normal to h...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

Mr Wiesel, 1: I didn't say I have a problem. 2: You not understand that other people could still...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

Were there any blood tests done, a toxicology report should be available for all to see,a visual che...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

Sorry Mr. Kurt but i dont understand your problem because i have my own pump and dont have problems ...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

Sorry mr Wiesel. In Thailand is a lot of 'planning-talks' happening . After that it stops, i...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

COME ON. ...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

Herein lies the problem. The officials that do the inspections are either paid for their favorable r...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

As if there aren't enough fast and furious drivers already on the roads in Phuket, now to glorif...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Baan and Beyond
China International Boat Show 2019
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie

 