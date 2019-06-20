PHUKET: A series of linked police raids in Phuket Town and Rassada have led to the seizure of 12,100 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), crystal meth (ya ice) and firearms, as well as the arrests of eight people.

drugspolicecrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 20 June 2019, 03:56PM

Arithat Saungsiri, 29, and Chaturong Wongdara, 25, were caught with 1,575 meth pills and 18.5 grams of crystal meth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wasana Yadpaisard, 21, was caught with 100 meth pills, 16.36 grams of crystal meth and drug-using paraphernalia. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

21-year-old Wason Chansuk was caught in possession of 1,952 meth pills, 88.65 grams of crystal meth, a .38 firearm, 15 .38 bullets and digital scales. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Natakorn Tonlim, 29, Catherya Kenkaew, 21, and Lapassada Keawkong, 27, were all charged with illegal possession of category 1 drugs, while Natakorn was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raids were carried out under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Wisarn Phanmanee and led by Lt Col Yuttana Thongpan following an investigation.

The first series of arrests came on Monday (June 17) at 4pm when a man and two women were caught at a property in Phuket Town in possession of 8,473 methamphetamine pills, 640.64 grams of crystal meth, a .38 revolver firearm and a total of 27 .38 and .45 bullets. Drug-using paraphernalia was also found.

Natakorn Tonlim, 29, Catherya Kenkaew, 21, and Lapassada Keawkong, 27, were all charged with illegal possession of category 1 drugs, while Natakorn was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

At the same location, police also arrested 21-year-old Wason Chansuk and Wasana Yadpaisard. Wason was caught in possession of 1,952 meth pills, 88.65 grams of crystal meth, a .38 firearm, 15 .38 bullets and digital scales. He was charged with illegal possession of category 1 drugs with intent to supply and illegal possession of a firearm.

Wasana was caught with 100 meth pills, 16.36 grams of crystal meth and drug-using paraphernalia.

She was charged with illegal possession of category one drugs with intent to supply.

Police then raided a property in Rassada where they caught the father of Natakorn – 53-year-old Akkarachai Tonlim – in possession of a .45 firearm, a 9mm firearm, .45 gun parts, 28 .38 bullets, 13 9mm bullets and 20 .45 bullets.

He was charged with illegal possession of firearms.

The last of the raids came on Tuesday (June 18) in Phuket Town where 29-year-old Arithat Saungsiri was found at a condo following a tip-off. Arithat confessed to Police that he was keeping drugs in a house nearby. When police arrived at the house, 25-year-old Chaturong Wongdara was there with 1,575 meth pills and 18.5 grams of crystal meth. The pair were charged with illegal possession of category 1 drugs with intent to supply.