Driver charged, in-car argument caused deadly accident, say police

PHUKET: The woman driving the Toyota Vios that overturned on the bypass road early yesterday morning – leading to her passenger being thrown out of the car as it rolled and later dying from head injuries – has been charged with reckless driving causing death.

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 December 2019, 03:16PM

The driver of the car, Chalita Sutthitongtae, 40, has been charged with reckless driving causing death. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Suchat Meelumphong of the Phuket City Police today identified the driver as Chalita Sutthitongtae, 40.

Chalita suffered only minor injuries in the accident, but her passenger Netchanok Detaran, 42, was thrown clear of the vehicle as it rolled, leaving her lying on the road metres from the wreck.

Netchanok was conscious and responsive, but had suffered serious head injuries. She was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj (formerly the Phuket International Hospital), but was later pronounced dead. (See story here.)

Lt Col Suchat confirmed today (Dec 1) that Chalita had tested negative for alcohol.

At the scene yesterday morning, Chalita told police that she fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

However, Lt Col Suchat explained today that the two women were embroiled in a heated argument when the accident happened.

“They were arguing strongly with each other at the time, which caused the accident,” he said.

Lt Col Suchat declined to reveal further details about Ms Chalita or the accident.

“I need more information. I am continuing my investigation.” he said.

Regardless, he confirmed, “Ms Chalita has been charged with reckless driving causing death.”