Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

PHUKET: A woman died after she was thrown out of a car while it overturned on the bypass road early this morning (Dec 1), while two women escaped serious injuries as the car they were travelling in slammed into a power pole in Srisoonthorn some 20 minutes later.

transportaccidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 1 December 2019, 03:30PM

The two women were taken to Thalang Hospital as a precaution. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women were taken to Thalang Hospital as a precaution. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Netchanok Detaran, 42, was thrown out of the car as it overturned on the bypass road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Netchanok Detaran, 42, was lying on the road near the car. She was conscious and responsive, but had suffered serious head injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Suchat Meelumphong of the Phuket City was called to the scene of the accident on the northbound lane of the bypass road at 5am.

At the scene, police and Kusoldharm rescue workers found a black Phuket-registered Toyota Vios on its side.

The driver of the car, not named in the initial accident reports, suffered only minor injuries.

Her passenger, Netchanok Detaran, 42, was lying on the road near the car. She was conscious and responsive, but had suffered serious head injuries.

Ms Netchanok was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj (formerly the Phuket International Hospital), but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car told police that she fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

Police have yet to reveal any further details about the accident.

At 5:20am, Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was called to the scene of another serious accident, on Srisoonthorn Rd near the Supalai Essence Phuket residential estate, in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at that scene to find white Phuket-registered Toyota Vios with heavy damage to its front.

The driver, Warinrada Sukkaew, 29, originally from Surat Thani, suffered a minor injury to her left leg, and her passenger, Phuket native Supawadee Songsri, 26, suffered a bloody nose from the air bag deployed in the impact.

Both were taken to Thalang Hospital.

Ms Rinrada told police that she and Ms Supawadee were going home after a birthday party.

Ms Rinrada said she lost control of the car on the curve at the scene, and was unable to avoid crashing into the power pole.

The accident left houses and businesses in the immediate area without power supply.

Police have yet to release further details about the accident, and whether Ms Rinrada was tested for alcohol.