Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

PHUKET: A woman died after she was thrown out of a car while it overturned on the bypass road early this morning (Dec 1), while two women escaped serious injuries as the car they were travelling in slammed into a power pole in Srisoonthorn some 20 minutes later.

transportaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 1 December 2019, 03:30PM

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Netchanok Detaran, 42, was lying on the road near the car. She was conscious and responsive, but had suffered serious head injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Netchanok Detaran, 42, was lying on the road near the car. She was conscious and responsive, but had suffered serious head injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car overturned on the bypass road at about 5am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Netchanok Detaran, 42, was thrown out of the car as it overturned on the bypass road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Netchanok Detaran, 42, was thrown out of the car as it overturned on the bypass road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women in the car that slemmed into a power police on Srisoonthorn Rd escaped serious injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women were taken to Thalang Hospital as a precaution. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women were taken to Thalang Hospital as a precaution. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women were taken to Thalang Hospital as a precaution. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two women were taken to Thalang Hospital as a precaution. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Suchat Meelumphong of the Phuket City was called to the scene of the accident on the northbound lane of the bypass road at 5am.

At the scene, police and Kusoldharm rescue workers found a black Phuket-registered Toyota Vios on its side.

The driver of the car, not named in the initial accident reports, suffered only minor injuries.

Her passenger, Netchanok Detaran, 42, was lying on the road near the car. She was conscious and responsive, but had suffered serious head injuries.

Ms Netchanok was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj (formerly the Phuket International Hospital), but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car told police that she fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

Police have yet to reveal any further details about the accident.

At 5:20am, Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was called to the scene of another serious accident, on Srisoonthorn Rd near the Supalai Essence Phuket residential estate, in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at that scene to find white Phuket-registered Toyota Vios with heavy damage to its front.

The driver, Warinrada Sukkaew, 29, originally from Surat Thani, suffered a minor injury to her left leg, and her passenger, Phuket native Supawadee Songsri, 26, suffered a bloody nose from the air bag deployed in the impact.

Both were taken to Thalang Hospital.

Ms Rinrada told police that she and Ms Supawadee were going home after a birthday party.

Ms Rinrada said she lost control of the car on the curve at the scene, and was unable to avoid crashing into the power pole.

The accident left houses and businesses in the immediate area without power supply.

Police have yet to release further details about the accident, and whether Ms Rinrada was tested for alcohol.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

REIC upbeat on impact of latest property tax perks
Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision
Phuket hotel occupancy rates rise, as room rates drop
Phuket Opinion: Honesty dealt a crushing blow
Facebook corrects post under Singapore disinformation law
Phuket Marine National Parks step up efforts to protect nesting sea turtles
Govt eyes Hong Kong free trade deal
Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri subdistrict
Philip Morris fined B1.22bn
Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes
Phuket reades for King Bhumibol birthday, Father’s Day public holiday
Forest Department to file complaint against MP Pareena
Shroud of concrete: Building collpase confirmed Phuket's worst workplace disaster
Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse
Police officer grabs some extra income with second role as food delivery driver

 

Phuket community
Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Nope. I see the writers need to specify the chefs gender as a sign of ignorance and an unenlightened...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Yup, making a media event out of this poor womans grief just about says it all. Land of smiles you s...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Time for Korea and Taiwan to install reciprocity immigration rules, justified by the thousands of i...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Christy, have you EVER stopped to think some, if not many, females like to be acknowledged as female...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Thai Government reacted very quick. Red just now in BangkokPost that Taiwanese visitors face extra t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri subdistrict

Are there really no cable stretch km's along out of town/villages roads to put new cables underg...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Mhh, we also can experience this article as a compliment and a 'gender' professional promoti...(Read More)

Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes

Housing loans are normal. Loans for daily expenses are a constant deepening financial hole. Cars ar...(Read More)

Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes

Thai household debts are a mill stone on the neck of Thai economy. ( 41% underground! Wow). Time par...(Read More)

Forest Department to file complaint against MP Pareena

This lady has thick skin. Accusing others of something she herself is about now under the magnify gl...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Naka Yai Island Beach House
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Football
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket