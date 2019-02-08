THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

‘Don’t panic, we have enough water,’ Phuket Governor promises

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday went public to assure people that the island has “absolutely enough” water to last the dry season and called on people to not panic about water shortages.

tourismconstructionweather
By The Phuket News

Friday 8 February 2019, 12:26PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatan yesterday went public to assure people that the island has “absolutely enough” water to last the dry season, and called on people to not panic. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatan yesterday went public to assure people that the island has “absolutely enough” water to last the dry season, and called on people to not panic. Photo: PR Dept

The PWA announced at about 11am today that areas in Patong will be without water supply due to a burst main. Image: PWA

The PWA announced at about 11am today that areas in Patong will be without water supply due to a burst main. Image: PWA

Governor Phakaphong reiterated that the impending water restrictions that were to come into effect today had been cancelled.

The restrictions were to affect large residential and business areas in from Koh Kaew to Rassada and along Saiyuan Rd in Rawai from today (Feb 8) through to the end of February.

“The cause (for introducing the water rationing) is that the water levels in three reservoirs, Bang Neow Dum in Srisoonthorn, Bang Wad in Kathu and Khlong Katha in Chalong, are dramatically low,” said the PWA announcement issued only on Tuesday (Feb 5).

“The water levels will not enough if rain does not come in two to three months,” the notice added.

“The Phuket Provincial Water Authority office will continue with the water distribution until the drought crisis is gone,” the PWA statement said. (See story here.)

However, Governor Phakaphong announced yesterday (Feb 7), “The Phuket Irrigation Office has confirmed that all three reservoirs still have sufficient amount of raw water and can supply water to the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority as usual.”

Governor Phakphong stressed, “The province has not been complacent about the matter.”

“The relevant authorities have presented the results of their study on water management in Phuket as a guideline for prevention and correction of the issue,” he said.

“We ask residents and business not to panic about the matter and we confirm that Phuket has absolutely enough water to provide services to people and businesses everywhere in Phuket,” the Governor said.

Governor Phakaphong gave no indication of what the water management plan entailed, and no explanation of how much water was estimated to be “absolutely enough” to last the island until the annual rains return in May – more than two months away.

Only yesterday did Somsawat Chaisinsod, Director of Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, explain to The Phuket News that, “The PWA has issued a statement on a misunderstanding of the information that we have given them.”

However, Mr Somsawat confirmed that the statement was “technically accurate”.

“We can supply the water that the PWA has formally requested us to,” Mr Somsawat said.

Governor Phakaphong’s assurances yesterday follow Phuket PWA Branch Manager Graisorn Mahamad telling The Phuket News on Wednesday that Governor Phakaphong had agreed to formally request to call in the Royal Rainmkaing Department and ordered water officials to lift the water restrictions planned for “find another way” to resolve the island’s water supply crisis. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, the PWA today announced yet another water outage, this time in Patong.

Water supply to Patong (areas not speciefied) will be affected from 9am “until finished”, said the PWA announcement posted at about 11am today. (Click here.)

The PWA has been announcing isolated water outages all over the island on a near-daily basis for weeks, for a variety of reasons. The water outage in Patong today was due to a burst water main.

To follow the consistent, ongoing water outage announcements, follow the PWA Facebook page, PWAPhuket (Click here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa hosts forum on ‘Responsible Business Practices for Sustainable Water Management on resort islands
Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress
Phuket's new Chalong reservoir to serve 100,000 residents
Tourist dead, infant trapped as Koh Chang hotel collapses
Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low
National deputy police chief steps in for Naka Noi land dispute update
Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves
Thai property lures Chinese
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land
Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

"All the fault of that stupid underwater rock..." Yep,exactly the kind of "decent com...(Read More)

Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

"More than 8 month overflowed by water" Nonsense ! " Call in foreign water management...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Pfff, writing the same comment twice? Or is there more than one K ?Pfff...(Read More)

Princess to run for Prime Minister in election shocker

This could make things interesting!...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

"Australians do not need a visitor visa for 30 day," in your haste, to once again criticiz...(Read More)

Araibi in jail until August

Well, if Mr Araibi was ( recorded) playing football with his team during the time of the crime, than...(Read More)

Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

These plywood tour boats get bigger and bigger in size. Are there regulations about compulsory reser...(Read More)

Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

All the fault of that stupid underwater rock. If it wasn't there nothing would have happen. :...(Read More)

Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

Why let the truth hurt their continuous greedy exploitation of the island. Forget all that water sho...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Mr Araibi is not a australian! Pfff...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Soul Heaven Saturdays with Lenny Fontana
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Harvey Law Corporation
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019

 