PHUKET: Following a fire in Phuket Town on Monday (Feb 5) that destroyed four houses and slightly damaged a fifth, Phuket Red Cross officials, Kusoldharm Foundation, Phuket Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and Lion Club Phuket on Tuesday (Feb 6) visited the four homeowners and presented them with donations.

Thursday 8 February 2018, 11:28AM

The visit, led by DDPM-Phuket Chief Prapan Kanprasang, President of the Kusoldharm Foundation Benjawan Tampanuwat and a representative from the Lion Club Phuket donated money and necessary items to the four homeowners and their families.

The four homeowners who were presented the donations were named as Chalao Plaingam, Ratchanee Boonnak, Somsak Saetan and Somboon Rongmuang.

Phuket Red Cross donated money while the Kusoldharm Foundation donated necessary items and dried food.

In addition, DDPM-Phuket donated clothes and the Lion Club Phuket donated B2,000 for each household.

Since the fire volunteers have set up tents close to the location of the fire where donations can be placed.

The tents are to remain until Feb 11.

Four houses in Phuket Town were totally destroyed by fire with a fifth property also being slightly damaged. (See story here.)

All of the homeowners and their families are now staying with relatives while waiting for their houses to be rebuilt by relevant government agencies.

In addition, Rome Place Hotel provided one room for victims to stay.