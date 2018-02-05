PHUKET: Four houses in Phuket Town were totally destroyed by fire earlier today with a fifth property also being slightly damaged.

Monday 5 February 2018, 11:37AM

It is suspected that either an electrical short circuit or leaking gas cylinder was the cause of the blaze.

However, police have confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.

Capt Surachart Thongyai of the Phuket City Police was notified of the fire at 6:45am today (Feb 5).

Four fire engines and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene on Soi Hub-Eak on Phuket Rd in Phuket Town to find house numbers 240/1, 240/2, 240/3, 240/4 and 240/5 ablaze.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to out the flames.

House No.240/1 suffered minor damage while the other four houses were totally destroyed. The estimated cost of damage was about B1 million.

Chaleaw Paignam, 64, the owner of a house No.240/2, which is where the fire started said, “I went out from the house at 3am to sell food at Bangneaw Municipality School, which is about one kilometre from my house. When I came back my house was totally destroyed. All of my belongings inside the house were also gone.

“Mr nephew, Tanawat Saetan, 14, a Mattayom Suksa 2 student in Bangneaw School was inside the house. He told me that while he was in the toilet, he heard a sparking noise and burning smell. He ran out from the house and saw that it was on fire,” Chaleaw added.

Ratchanee Boonnak, 52, the owner of the house No.240 /5 said, “We were sleeping while the fire was blazing. We ran away without taking anything from our house.”

At this stage police believe the fire started by electrical short circuit or from a cooking gas cylinder. However, Phuket Forensic Police will investigate further to find the true cause.