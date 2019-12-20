THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help

Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help

PHUKET: The search for 18-year-old Kittipong “Boy” Samunboot, who fell overboard in the tour boat collision off Phuket’s east coast on Wednesday, has so far failed to find the missing crewman, search teams led by the Royal Thai Navy reported this morning (Dec 20).

By The Phuket News

Friday 20 December 2019, 01:28PM

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong 'Boy' Samunboot continues. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: DMCR

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: DMCR

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: DMCR

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: DMCR

The search area is currently set at one square nautical mile off Koh Khai Nok. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search area is currently set at one square nautical mile off Koh Khai Nok. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: DMCR

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: DMCR

Local fishing boats have joined the search. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Local fishing boats have joined the search. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: DMCR

The search for 18-year-old missing tour boat crewman Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot continues. Photo: DMCR

« »

Navy patrol boat Tor 229 has also been dispatched to search the area, and local fishing boats have also joined the search, a Navy report confirmed this morning.

The search area is currently set at one square nautical mile off Koh Khai Nok, the Navy report said.

A total of 24 divers, from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, as well as from the Marine Police and local rescue teams, have been allocated to the search.

However, Lt Col Nattaphong Pleugtaratigul of the Phuket Marine Police explained to The Phuket News that the divers were experiencing low visibility underwater of about two metres only.

Asked what caused the collision, Lt Col Nattaphong said, “I still don’t know how the accident happened. The tour boat captain is dead, and Khao Yao Police are the ones responsible for investigating this case.

“Accidents happen in this area a lot. There are a lot of speedboats here, and the boat drivers are not careful enough,” Lt Col Nattaphong said.

No officers at Khao Yao Police Station were available to comment on the investigation when The Phuket News called this morning.

While the Koh Khai islands are located only some 7.6km direct east of Koh Siray, on the east side of Phuket Town, the islands in terms of administration are technically in Phang Nga.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

Surat Mat-O-Sot, the 49-year-old captain of the tour boat Choksuphasan 35, died from injuries sustained in the collision with the luxury motoryacht Stallion on Wednesday.

The collision left six tourists admitted to hospital for broken bones and other serious injuries, and at least 11 more treated for minor injuries from the impact. (See story here.)

Capt Surat was involved in another sea collision in 2014 that killed two Korean tourists and injured 26 others. In that incident, Surat was the helmsman of the Seastar 29, which had more than 40 tourists on board returning from a day-trip to the Phi Phi Islands, when it collided with the fishing vessel Sinpichai 11.

Surat said he had bent down to pick up a black plastic bag that had blown into the boat, and that he only noticed the trawler when he looked up. He turned sharply to try to avoid a collision but the speedboat became caught up in the trawler's fishing equipment and tipped over. (See story here.)

The Bangkok Post reported that Surat was charged with recklessness causing death over the collision. After serving time in prison, Surat returned to work as a speedboat driver, until his death in the collision on Wednesday. (See story here.)

 

 

Phuket community
Patong Tunnel hoped to open 2026, says EXAT Chief

Well well finish in 2026 ? A think 2036 maybe. Don’t forget Chalong tunnel about 300 meter 5 year ...(Read More)

The Phuket Dream continues

Yeah, like one of a thousand over-priced hotels closing down would be some kind of tragedy....(Read More)

Florida man ‘depressed and exhausted’, finally arrested in Rawai

Why not better to charge the police officers who were responsible for the transfer of this handcuffe...(Read More)

Florida man ‘depressed and exhausted’, finally arrested in Rawai

No sympathy for that guy,but I fully understand that he doesn't want to go back to that country....(Read More)

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

It's because Thailand is coming second as the worlds deadliest place to drive. They want to be n...(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

why not ring him and ask, then report back on here. ...(Read More)

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

k...what does having seat belts got to do with the article? Best check the law on the use of seatbel...(Read More)

Search continues for missing crewman after captain dies, tourists injured in tour boat collision with yacht off Phuket

Port Bow impact ? What happened ? Both vessels making way ? Forcing Right of way ? A sticky Gove...(Read More)

Tesco bidders told to get permission

A 'penalty' of 0.5% is a big joke. When a Multinational want to sell things that 0.5% not st...(Read More)

Search continues for missing crewman after captain dies, tourists injured in tour boat collision with yacht off Phuket

Accidents prove it is time for thai goverment regimental diploma-, safety-, and speed rules of these...(Read More)

 

