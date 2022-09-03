Disaster officials on flood standby

PHUKET: Disaster officials have been ordered on 24-hour standby across Phuket following the flash floods that battered parts of northern Phuket yesterday (Sept 2).



By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 September 2022, 09:54AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew gave the order late yesterday as flood waters began dissipating from hard-hit areas in Thalang, where in some places water levels reached car roofs.

Thalang and Sakhu Police have been ordered to monitor main roads to ensure traffic flow is managed safely, especially along Thepkrasattri Rd.

More rain is falling across Phuket today, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasting more heavy, isolated thundershowers through to next Friday (Sept 9).