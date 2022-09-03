Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Disaster officials on flood standby

Disaster officials on flood standby

PHUKET: Disaster officials have been ordered on 24-hour standby across Phuket following the flash floods that battered parts of northern Phuket yesterday (Sept 2).


By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 September 2022, 09:54AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew gave the order late yesterday as flood waters began dissipating from hard-hit areas in Thalang, where in some places water levels reached car roofs.

Thalang and Sakhu Police have been ordered to monitor main roads to ensure traffic flow is managed safely, especially along Thepkrasattri Rd.

More rain is falling across Phuket today, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasting more heavy, isolated thundershowers through to next Friday (Sept 9).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers
Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers
Traffic fines to increase from Monday
NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors
B1bn additional pay approved for COVID workers
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to three years for electoral fraud
Food, water distributed as Phuket flights resume
Floods batter northern Phuket
Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion
Creditors okay revised THAI rehab plan
Minimum wage hike to have little effect in Phuket, say business figures
Phuket welcomes inaugural Vietnam Airlines flight
Man arrested over Saphan Hin shooting incident
‘Food poisoning’ at Darasamuth blamed on dirty drinking water
Doctors try to identify mass hair loss on girl, 9

 

Phuket community
Woman tells of brutality at hands of Chinese scam gang in Manila

@Nasa12, yes, Middle East countries have not exactly a good record when it comes to treating asian f...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

Now, here Phuket Officialdom, including PLTO, can set at once a strong example to prove they are se...(Read More)

Night venues seeking longer hours

@Megamind. That extending thing still has not been realized. Gues the RTP is against it. But...Eurec...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

Realistic 'fine upgrading', fitting present time frame. Now lets hope it not becomes a '...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion

"Cultural Theme Park"??? Please. Last time I was there every part of the place had been co...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

All a waste of breath. The only change we will see is that now, money hungry cops will receive a pay...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

It never stops. Another pair of mentally challenged public transport mafiosos damaging Phuket's ...(Read More)

Floods batter northern Phuket

And this only 4 days after the reporting about the flooding prevention plans ;) ...(Read More)

Prawit granted full powers as PM

To quote The Who: "Meet the new boss, same as the old boss."...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion

"The world's largest cultural theme park"?!?!?!? What drugs is Mr Kittikorn taking and...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Barketek
Cassia Phuket
The 8 Pool Villa
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket

 