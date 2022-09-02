Tengoku
Floods batter northern Phuket

Floods batter northern Phuket

PHUKET: Disaster officials were deployed across northern Phuket this morning (Sept 2) as large areas of Thalang became swamped after hours of heavy downpours saw more than 210mm of rainfall recorded at Phuket International Airport.

weathertransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 September 2022, 12:24PM

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew inspected heavily affected areas from 9am.

Officials needed to use boats to navigate flooded streets, cars were left standing in roof-high water and local residents were forced to seek safety on higher ground.

Flood waters are now receding, confirmed Udonporn Kan, chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

DDPM officers are using pumps to help alleviate flooding in hard-hit areas, he said.

C and C Marine

Areas affected included Muang Mai, Nai Yang, Mai Khao and Sakhu, where Phuket airport is located.

Operators of Phuket airport, AoT Phuket, have asked travellers to allow three to four hours journey time to the airport to make sure they arrive in time for their flights.

Passengers with queries about flight operations were advised to call AoT Phuket at 076-351111.

Prab | 02 September 2022 - 14:54:36 

here we are..let hope the Expo will be on dry season only...lol

 

