Deputy PM makes push for ‘Phuket Airport No 2’, in Phang Nga

Deputy PM makes push for ‘Phuket Airport No 2’, in Phang Nga

PHUKET: Deputy Prime Minster Jurin Laksanavisit yesterday (Oct 25) inspected site of the new airport planned to be built in Phang Nga in order to alleviate the growing passenger load on Phuket International Airport.

tourismtransportconstructioneconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 October 2019, 01:37PM

The expanded plans for the new airport to be built in Phang Nga were explained to Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanavisit during a site inspection yesterday (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Phang Nga

The new plans show the airport site is to cover 7,300 rai - twice the 4,300 rai previously reported. Photo: PR Dept / Phang Nga

Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanavisit leads the press conference at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Phuket

Although being developed under the name “Phuket Airport No 2”, the site is actually in Khlok Kloy, in the Takua Thung District of Phang Nga Province, north of Phuket.

During a presentation at the site in Phang Nga, it was explained that the new airport will cover 7,300 rai in total – twice the original area of 4,300 rai reported last year – and now with the current plans accommodating two runways.

Phuket International Airport has only one runway and the surrounding terrain makes a second runway nigh impossible.

Following the site inspection in Phang Nga, Deputy PM Jurin and his entourage held a press conference at Phuket International Airport to explain the project to the public.

Joining Deputy PM Jurin, who also serves as the Commerce Minister, were Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo, along with Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada, who has also previously served for years as a Phuket Vice Governor and in 2016 served as Phuket Governor.

The current aim of the project is the second airport in Phang Nga to initially accommodate 5.5 million passengers per year, explained Mr Jurin.

According to a report by the Phuket office of Public Relations Department, Mr Jurin said that the project was part of an initiative under the Prime Minister’s Office to develop the six Andaman provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

“Currently, Phuket Airport has the potential to handle 12.5 million passengers per year, but the situation now has a total of 18 million tourists and passengers (passing through the airport), beyond the capacity to handle about 5.5 million people, which is one of the main reasons there must be another airport waiting for tourists and passengers that overflow the Phuket airport,” Mr Jurin said, according to the Phuket PR Dept report.

However, of note that Ministry of Tourism & Sports monthly statistics for passenger throughput at Phuket Airport shows a combined total of 11,223,551 Thai and foreign travellers passing through the airport in 2018. (See monthly reports here.)

So far from January through September this year a combined total of only 8,466,191 Thai and foeign travellers have passed through Phuket Airport, reports the MoTS. (See 2019 monthly airport statistics here.)

Regardless, the Phuket PR office report noted Mr Jurin as saying, “Every party involved has concluded that it is necessary to build another airport in Phang Nga province, which, as far as preliminary studies have been made, will have the potential to accommodate approximately 25 million passengers – including and tourists – per year once completed.”

“The Deputy Minister of Transport has been tasked with coordinating the Ministry of Transport with relevant agencies to find solutions that will assist progress in determining whether the airport in Phang Nga province will be under the operation of the Department of Airports under the Ministry of Transport or under AoT,” he added.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) is the public company that already operates six international airports in the country, including Phuket International Airport.

“We also ask that Phang Nga Province (the provincial administration under Phang Nga Governor Chamroen) closely monitor this matter report to the inspector at the Prime Minister’s Office responsible so he can follow up on the progress made later,” Mr Jurin said.

According to a release by the PR Dept office in Phang Nga, the project, which was officially launched last year, is currently scheduled for completion by 2030.

“However, all parties agree for the need to support the capability of Phuket Airport in handling passengers at the moment,” Mr Jurin stressed.

In March last year, AoT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn announced that the AoT board had approved the plans “in principle” for B60 billion to be allocated to building the airport. (See story here.)

