FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

AoT approves B60bn airport for Phang Nga ‘in principle’

PHUKET: The board of Airports of Thailand (AoT) has approved “in principle” construction of second airports for Phuket and for Chiang Mai with a combined planned investment of B120 billion.

tourismtransportThe Phuket News

Friday 25 May 2018, 04:15PM

An aircraft awaits departure at Phuket International Airport. Photo: The Phuket News / file

An aircraft awaits departure at Phuket International Airport. Photo: The Phuket News / file

AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn today (May 25) the board approved the plans in principle for fiscal years 2019-2023, with each project allocated B60bn, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

Phuket’s “second airport” is planned to be located in the Khok Kloi subdistrict, just north of Phuket, a senior official at the AoT office at Phuket International Airport confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon (May 25).

“The planned site covers 4,700 rai, but at this stage the project is still in its policy development stage,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Ban Thi district in neighbouring Lamphun province has been earmarked as the site for Chiang Mai’s second airport.

QSI International School Phuket

The two sites are each about 20-30km away from the existing airports, said reports.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and be completed no later than 2025, with each facility built to accommodate about 10 million passengers a year, Mr Nitinai said.

AoT board chairman Prasong Phunthanet was cited as saying that the planned second airports would cater to the rising number of visitors to these destinations and ease overcrowding at the existing airports.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

DeKaaskopp | 26 May 2018 - 20:06:07 

"First more and better water/electric supply,faster normal smart internet".Seeing ones enormous output of comments,i think his own electric/internet supply is working very well!
Regarding:PS-How is the new public bus service...How about buying a ticket,going on that bus and see it for yourself? Maybe it lives up to your high expectations/standards.

Kurt | 26 May 2018 - 13:34:21 

P.S: How is the new Phuket public bus service doing along the west coast?

Kurt | 26 May 2018 - 10:38:19 

Approved 'in pronciple'.
Building another Phuket airport will put more pressure on the weak infrastructure of Phuket island.
More, more tourists? First more and better water/electric supply, faster normal smart internet, able to coop with the daily amount of waste and rubbish, 365 days a year no stories in newspapers about beach lifeguards. And so on.

Timothy | 26 May 2018 - 08:27:48 

Build more airports! Ten million more passengers per year! Hey, how's about some basic infrastructure? Like maybe a more sophisticated sewage system than the current 'dump it into a canal and let it flow to the sea'?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bali shuts airport after volcanic eruption
Flights redirected as heavy rains belt Phuket Airport
No special ‘temporary’ driver’s licences for tourists
Phuket taxi driver dodges ‘flee the scene’, drunk driving charges
Grand Palace touts nabbed
Phuket student takes on survey of public transport, tuk-tuk and taxi fares
Phuket Opinion: Window dressing
Myanmar Airlines suspends Phuket flights
Brakes fail as runaway Phuket tour bus slams into ditch
Phuket tourists injured as van slams through power pole
Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket
Italian tourist injured as motorbike rams 7-Eleven
Dutch Ambassador raises Phuket road safety concerns
New Phuket ferries to include large passenger boat, space for vehicles
Khao Lak gears up to take tourism to the next level

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Chattha
Lofty Phuket

 