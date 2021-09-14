Deputy PM Jurin: Jewellery, gem fest to bring Phuket B100mn

PHUKET: A jewellery and gem festival event to be held in Phuket in December will bring an estimated 4,000 tourists and businesspeople to the island and deliver a boost to the economy of about B100 million, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has announced.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 September 2021, 01:06PM

The ‘Gem and Jewelry Fest in Phuket’ will be held at the Central Phuket shopping mall on Dec 8-12, Mr Jurin announced at a press launch in Phuket yesterday (Sept 13).

“The purpose of the event is to create a good image and boost sales for the jewellery industry so they can get through this economic crisis,” he said.

“We will invite buyers and investors from around the world to come and hold business discussions at the event,” he added.

“I expect about 200 Thai operators and about 4,000 tourists, local people and international traders will join the event, which is expected to generate about B100 million,” Mr Jurin noted.

“We will also hold an online business matching event from Nov 29 to Dec 3 for jewellery operators and buyers who cannot come to Phuket to join the event,” he added.

Before announcing the gem and jewellery fair, Mr Jurin presided over a meeting at the Royal Phuket City Hotel during which he was updated on the COVID situation by officials and private sector representatives from Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi.

Joining the meeting were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob, as well as representatives from Phuket’s tourism industry.

Governor Narong reported that since the opening of Phuket Sandbox on July 1, a total 31,635 arrivals have landed in Phuket. Among those 38 had tested positive for COVID-19.

Of note, the Phuket Sandbox Daily Report issued by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), marked only 86 Sandbox arrivals yesterday, down from the usual hundreds. The arrivals had landed in Phuket on two flights, bot operated by Singapore Airlines.

“For the number of infected people right now, every relevant officer is working hard to reduce the number of new infected cases by the end of this month, and I believe that the high number of infected people will not affect the Phuket Sandbox project for sure,” Governor Narong said.

“At this stage, 430,940, or about 92%, of the target number of people [466,587] have already received their first dose of vaccine, while 379,178, or 81%, have received their second dose. Health officers are also providing the booster dose [third vaccination injection] to our people,” he continued.

ANDAMAN UPDATE

Krabi Vice Governor Somchai Hanphakdeepatima explained that 41.26% of people in Krabi have received their first dose of vaccine, while 100% of people living in the Railay Beach, Phi Phi Island and Koh Ngai island areas had received at least one dose of vaccine.

“We have 43 tourists under the Phuket Sandbox who have travelled to Krabi and 1,116 room nights have been booked,” V/Gov Somchai said.

Not reported was the seven-day restricted access to Phi Phi Island to remain in effect until at least this Saturday (Sept 18) following an outbreak of infections there.

Phang Nga Vice Governor Thammanoon Sriwanna reported that 141,386, or 52%, of that province’s target number of people to be vaccinated had received their first vaccination injection.

“So far 35 Sandbox tourists have come to Phang Nga, comprising 30 in Khao Lak and five in Koh Yao. A total 1,687 room nights have been booked,” V/Gov Thammanoon said.

PPAO PLEAS FOR JOB CREATION

At the meeting, PPAO President Rewat Areerob asked Mr Jurin to follow up on the approval of the grassroots economic recovery project, under which the PPAO has filed a request to receive B1 billion to create job employment in Phuket.

“Basically, I expect to be approved and receive about B450 million, which we will spend on a project to increase employment among people in Phuket,” Mr Rewat said.

After receiving the situation update from the three key Andman tourism provinces, Mr Jurin told the meeting, “I will present the reported information to the Cabinet in order to ask for the necessary support, as well as to follow up on the project.

“I will bring more events to hold in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi, such as a food festival and surfing fest,” he added.