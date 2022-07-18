Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dechapol, Sapsiree smash Chinese to take Singapore Open

Dechapol, Sapsiree smash Chinese to take Singapore Open

BADMINTON: Thailand’s mixed doubles badminton stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the BWF Singapore Open yesterday (July 17).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 July 2022, 10:01AM

Sapsiree Taerattanachai (centre) and Dechapol Puavaranukroh celebrate their win in the mixed doubles final of the Singapore Open yesterday (July 17). Photo: Badminton Association of Thailand

Sapsiree Taerattanachai (centre) and Dechapol Puavaranukroh celebrate their win in the mixed doubles final of the Singapore Open yesterday (July 17). Photo: Badminton Association of Thailand

The world number 2 pair took just 37 minutes to beat Wang Yilye and Huang Dongping of China, ranked fourth in the global standings, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to earn US$29,230 (approximately B1 million).

Dechapol and Sapsiree were the only Thai players left in the finals at this year’s Singapore Open.

It was their second win at the Singapore tournament, reprising their triumph in 2019, and also their second tournament triumph this year after they won the BWF German Open in March.

That victory in Germany brought Dechapol and Sapsiree their sixth straight title since November last year. The duo’s remarkable run began with a win at the Hylo Open, which was also held in Germany, before they made made a clean sweep of three season-ending tournaments in Indonesia.

CBRE Phuket

Dechapol and Sapsiree then made history by becoming the first Thai players to win the mixed doubles world championship crown in Spain in December.

Their success was recognised when they received the best pair award and the best professional duo award at the Sport Writers Association of Thailand Awards in May.

Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting beat Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the Singapore Open men’s singles final yesterday while Pusaria V. Sindhu triumphed over China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the women’s singles final.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bang Tao Beach Run helps local community get back on its feet
Cameron Smith sees off McIlroy to win British Open after stunning surge
Turkish delight for Thai youth sailor
SAT partners with US Sports Academy to train coaches
Rawai to host Woodball competition
Spartan Thailand attracts bumper field
Two-week school athletics competition hailed as a success
Cricket Sixes with a difference hits the Blue Tree Oval
Charles’ Championship back on track
Thai spikers lose to Turkey in FIVB quarter-finals
Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea’s new era
Great start for Ten Hag as United thump Liverpool 4-0
St Andrews offers iconic setting as stellar field gathers for historic Open
ONE Championship to host Muay Thai qualifiers
Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

 

Phuket community
Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

Now we have 2 collapsed walls. This one and the one at Kata Hill, Patak Road (Almost 2 years now wai...(Read More)

Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief

Why not prepare/repositioning immidiately NOW 2 Thai Tsunami buoys? It all starts there. Drill show ...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

For sure Koh Phangan at least a few days during each 28 days full moon cicle ignores the so much by ...(Read More)

Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware, says report

why they simply dont they ask Andrew Mc Gregor marshal how it does stay protected and surely he migh...(Read More)

Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident

oh elicopter crash? that why the burmese fighter jet could come in without worry..LOL.. great to kno...(Read More)

Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

must have been build from professional company and i'm sure the bidding of this job was done ver...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

please change red and yellow flags for red and green or red and blue.. this is just ridiculous ...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

if your breakfast Covid _must_ be brought fresh from India.. then... perfetto...(Read More)

Wounded dolphin dies after rescue at Patong

Found at south end Patong beach, near bridge? Poor dolphin, at outlet of pure untreated contaminated...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

Yes look for a leap in Covid cases in 10 days and just where O where does all the excrement go? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Fastship Phuket
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 