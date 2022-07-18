Dechapol, Sapsiree smash Chinese to take Singapore Open

BADMINTON: Thailand’s mixed doubles badminton stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the BWF Singapore Open yesterday (July 17).

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 July 2022, 10:01AM

Sapsiree Taerattanachai (centre) and Dechapol Puavaranukroh celebrate their win in the mixed doubles final of the Singapore Open yesterday (July 17). Photo: Badminton Association of Thailand

The world number 2 pair took just 37 minutes to beat Wang Yilye and Huang Dongping of China, ranked fourth in the global standings, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to earn US$29,230 (approximately B1 million).

Dechapol and Sapsiree were the only Thai players left in the finals at this year’s Singapore Open.

It was their second win at the Singapore tournament, reprising their triumph in 2019, and also their second tournament triumph this year after they won the BWF German Open in March.

That victory in Germany brought Dechapol and Sapsiree their sixth straight title since November last year. The duo’s remarkable run began with a win at the Hylo Open, which was also held in Germany, before they made made a clean sweep of three season-ending tournaments in Indonesia.

Dechapol and Sapsiree then made history by becoming the first Thai players to win the mixed doubles world championship crown in Spain in December.

Their success was recognised when they received the best pair award and the best professional duo award at the Sport Writers Association of Thailand Awards in May.

Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting beat Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the Singapore Open men’s singles final yesterday while Pusaria V. Sindhu triumphed over China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the women’s singles final.