Dechapol, Sapsiree bag title in Germany

BADMINTON: Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai claimed their first title of the year and their 13th overall after winning the US$180,000 (B6 million) German Open yesterday (Mar 13).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 14 March 2022, 12:57PM

Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in action. Photo: Badminton Photo / Bangkok Post

The world No.1 and top-seeded pair overpowered unseeded Chinese duo Ou Xuan and Huang Yaqiong 21-11, 21-9 in just 35 minutes in the mixed doubles final of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event at Westenergie Sporthalle in Muelheim an der Ruhr, reports the Bangkok Post.

Dechapol and Sapsiree had defeated Adam Hall and Julie MacPherson of Scotland 21-11, 21-17 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The final victory yesterday brought Dechapol and Sapsiree their sixth straight title since November last year. The duo’s remarkable run began with a win at the Hylo Open, which was also held in Germany, before they made made a clean sweep of three season-ending tournaments in Indonesia.

Dechapol and Sapsiree then made history by becoming the first Thai players to win the mixed doubles world championship crown in Spain in December.

Sinea Phuket

The only other Thai to win a world title is Ratchanok Intanon in 2013.

Kunlavut Vitidarn was due to meet Lakshya Sen of India in the men’s singles final later last night.

Kunlavut defeated fifth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-13 21-12 while Sen stunned top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 in the semis.

Women’s doubles sixth seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajonghai bowed out in the last four after losing top seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China 17-21, 12-21.

