PHUKET: A local sausage vendor fallen on hard times is believed to have committed suicide due to his mounting debts late, police have reported.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 30 April 2019, 11:05AM

Mr Pichet’s sister, Nuket Kanhakiao, told police that her brother was worried about his debts, that he had not paid his rent for five months and had spoken about committing suicide before. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, a rented room in Moo 5 Thepkrasattri, at 10.30pm Sunday (Apr 28).

Officers and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body of Pichet Kanhakiao, 42, hanged by rope tied to ventilation blocks in the bathroom wall inside the modest accommodation.

Police estimated that he had died about five hours before they had arrived.

Officers were called to the room by a friend of Mr Pichet, police noted in their report.

Worried that Mr Pichet was not answering his phone, the friend went to the room to see him, but found the door locked and no one answering his shouts through the door.

The friend called police after noticing a disturbing odour emanating from inside the room.

Mr Pichet’s sister, Nuket Kanhakiao, told police that her brother had sold sausages at many local fresh markets, but gave up after people stopped buying them.

He had looked for work, but had failed to find a job, she said.

“He lived alone. He had told me that he was worried about his debts, and that he had not paid his room rent for five months,” Ms Nuket said.

Ms Nuket said that she accepted the police finding that her brother had committed suicide, police noted in their report.

Mr Pichet’s death was the second in three days that had been deemed suicide due to mounting pressure over debts.

The body of 28-year-old Phuket native Weerawat Phakdeewirot was found in his pickup truck parked outside his home in Soi Muen Si, in Moo 3, Rassada, at 8am last Friday (Apr 26).

In the footwell of the front passenger seat was a small charcoal cooker that had recently been burning. Police presumed that Mr Weerawat had died of asphyxiation from fumes from the cooker that was alight while Mr Weerawat sat in the car with the windows closed.

On the front passenger seat police found a letter addressed to his female partner that read, “I am sorry. I thank you for everything. I am not a good person. I have made a lot of debt that made trouble for you. If you are in trouble, let my father help you.

“Father, please take care of my debts for me. Thank you.” (See story here.)