Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Debts blamed for second suicide in three days

PHUKET: A local sausage vendor fallen on hard times is believed to have committed suicide due to his mounting debts late, police have reported.

deatheconomicspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 30 April 2019, 11:05AM

Rescue workers at the scene on Sunday night (Apr 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene on Sunday night (Apr 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene on Sunday night (Apr 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene on Sunday night (Apr 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Pichet’s sister, Nuket Kanhakiao, told police that her brother was worried about his debts, that he had not paid his rent for five months and had spoken about committing suicide before. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Pichet’s sister, Nuket Kanhakiao, told police that her brother was worried about his debts, that he had not paid his rent for five months and had spoken about committing suicide before. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, a rented room in Moo 5 Thepkrasattri, at 10.30pm Sunday (Apr 28).

Officers and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body of Pichet Kanhakiao, 42, hanged by rope tied to ventilation blocks in the bathroom wall inside the modest accommodation.

Police estimated that he had died about five hours before they had arrived.

Officers were called to the room by a friend of Mr Pichet, police noted in their report.

Worried that Mr Pichet was not answering his phone, the friend went to the room to see him, but found the door locked and no one answering his shouts through the door.

The friend called police after noticing a disturbing odour emanating from inside the room.

Mr Pichet’s sister, Nuket Kanhakiao, told police that her brother had sold sausages at many local fresh markets, but gave up after people stopped buying them.

He had looked for work, but had failed to find a job, she said.

“He lived alone. He had told me that he was worried about his debts, and that he had not paid his room rent for five months,” Ms Nuket said.

Ms Nuket said that she accepted the police finding that her brother had committed suicide, police noted in their report.

Mr Pichet’s death was the second in three days that had been deemed suicide due to mounting pressure over debts.

The body of 28-year-old Phuket native Weerawat Phakdeewirot was found in his pickup truck parked outside his home in Soi Muen Si, in Moo 3, Rassada, at 8am last Friday (Apr 26).

In the footwell of the front passenger seat was a small charcoal cooker that had recently been burning. Police presumed that Mr Weerawat had died of asphyxiation from fumes from the cooker that was alight while Mr Weerawat sat in the car with the windows closed.

On the front passenger seat police found a letter addressed to his female partner that read, “I am sorry. I thank you for everything. I am not a good person. I have made a lot of debt that made trouble for you. If you are in trouble, let my father help you.

“Father, please take care of my debts for me. Thank you.” (See story here.)

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket migrant camp mass brawl leaves man dead, another injured
VIDEO: Scores killed, hurt as bomb blast rocks Bangkok tourist attraction
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Operators despair amidst Chinese lull
Visa on arrival fees to be waived
China ‘okay’ about fracas at airport
Phuket pushes to splash B508mn on marine safety
PM Prayut calls for tourism safety across all forms of transport
Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive
Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ’worse than estimated’
Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit
Phuket lifeguard crisis leads to request for US ‘Level 3’ Travel Advisory warning
Key events around the world in 2017
Phuket lifeguard contract fails to draw any bids

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

Nothing but luck kept 5 more tourists from going home in boxes because of some utterly incompetent a...(Read More)

Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

" I lost control because the road was very wet". He should have went on to say....I am too...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed

"Are the money irons already heated to take the cold out of the air"Hahaha, one of the re...(Read More)

Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay

Two weapons! Wow! Let his conviction later in court include life time ban to be in Phuket province....(Read More)

Australian Navy brings flagship, 1,000 personnel to Phuket

Sorry Foot, March elections are , we are now almost in month May, not brought any democratic result...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Your shelter is not a tax shelter

Being suggested to set up a business company to 'own ' property + land is a trap. After a wh...(Read More)

Patong Mayor to discuss underground cable plan with businesses, residents

You are right, malczx7r. However that is 'high tech' here, a bridge to far. They like to kee...(Read More)

Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

Bad road, bad road- how dare you get wet. The thought of slowing down clearly didn't enter his t...(Read More)

Australian Navy brings flagship, 1,000 personnel to Phuket

When is the thai navy flagship, that helicopter carrier paying a social visit in return to Australia...(Read More)

Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay

''A'' firearm without a licence? Doesn't the second gun count as a firearm too?...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019

 