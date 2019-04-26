PHUKET: Police have ruled the death of a man whose body was found in his pickup truck outside his home in Rassada this morning (Apr 26) as suicide.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 26 April 2019, 05:08PM

Police found in the footwell of the front passenger seat a small charcoal cooker that had recently been burning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, in Soi Muen Si, in Moo 3, Rassada, at 8am, after a Phuket City Police officer on patrol found the body in a black Mitsubishi pickup truck parked beside the road.

Lt Anuwat Raksayot of the Phuket City Police and fellow officers and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find the body of 28-year-old Phuket native Weerawat Phakdeewirot in the driver’s seat, which had been fully reclined.

The pickup truck was parked beside the wall outside Mr Weerawat’s house. The engine was still running, confirmed Lt Anuwat.

In the footwell of the front passenger seat was a small charcoal cooker that had recently been burning, he said.

On the front passenger seat police found a letter that read, “I am sorry. I thank you for everything. I am not a good person. I have made a lot of debt that made trouble for you. If you are in trouble, let my father help you.

“Father, please take care of my debts for me. Thank you.”

Mr Weerawat’s female partner soon arrived at the scene, distraught to learn of his death.

Mr Weerawat is presumed to have died of asphyxiation from fumes from the charcoal cooker, Lt Anuwat said.

“We believe that he has deep financial troubles, which led him to the decision to end his own life,” he said.

If you know of someone in need of help... There is a "One Stop Crisis Centre" at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress, or Thai speakers can call the 1300 help hotline.