Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dark water at Patong Beach called ‘natural’

Dark water at Patong Beach called ‘natural’

PHUKET: Sittipol Muangsong, Chief of the Phuket Fisheries Office, has called the dark water at Patong Beach a ‘natural phenomenon’, blaming the colouration of the water the result of “whale excrement or plankton bloom”.

tourismpatongnatural-resourcesenvironmentpollutionhealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 March 2023, 11:35AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Sittipol visited Patong Beach yesterday (Mar 28) to inspect the phenomenon, and to “verify the facts”, said an official report of his inspection.

Patches of dark water at Patong have raised concerns among many people, worried it is the result of “human actions”, the report said.

It also comes while large patches of dark water are affecting other main beaches popular with tourists, Plub Pla Bay on Racha Yai Island south of Phuket and at Kamala Beach, the official report noted.

The dark water at Plub Pla Bay on Koh Racha Yaihas already been attributed to “whale excrement or plankton bloom”, while the dark water at Kamala Beach has already been confirmed to originate from wastewater in the canal that streams across the beach.

With the dark water being confirmed as a natural phenomenon, officials were confident that it would not affect tourism, the report said.

Of note, not mentioned in the report was “seaweed” washing ashore at the southern end of the Patong Beach, where large patches of dark water now meet the shore.

Also of note, so far Patong Municipality has not publicly recognised the issue.

C and C Marine

The dark water at Patong is present just north of where the Pak Bang Canal empties into Patong Bay. Aerial photos posted online by environmental group “Monsoon Garbage” show the water in the canal to be black, and affecting the water in the area immediately surrounding where the canal empties into the bay.

Regardless, the official report of Mr Sittipol’s inspection yesterday said, “This is a natural phenomenon that turns the seawater to brown, red, green or muddy black, caused by the multiplication of single-celled algae in the sea, causing to see the sea in a different color than before.”

“This phenomenon will occur in the summer and as a result of the combination of the rise and fall of the tides, and the wind. It will happen for a short time only,” Mr Suttiphol said, according to the report.

“In addition, villagers in the area of Patong Beach and local boat rental operators confirm that this is a natural phenomenon that occurs every year. Most tourists know that it’s natural, and is only present at the end of the beach,” he said.

Plankton blooms are a natural phenomenon that happen every year. They can be harmful to fish and other marine life,” he said, like all other reports of the “plankton blooms” in Phuket, not marking any health effects the water might have on tourists visiting the beach.

“Marine biologists from the Marine Resources Research Center at Cape Panwa will take samples of the water to determine the exact cause of the phenomenon and to reduce concerns among the public so they understand that this is a natural phenomenon. It does not affect the tourism sector in any way,” Mr Suttiphol said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

GCC | 29 March 2023 - 15:24:09 

Amazing how this didn't happen during the 'covid years'

phkt-2016 | 29 March 2023 - 14:44:15 

Nothing ever is done about the issue.
Every year- plankton, seeweed infestations in Patong, Surin, Kamala.
Simple solution, well managed waste water treatment plants.
Wanna bet, next year March April, you will publish another article about poor water quality in Patong, Surin and Kamala.

Capricornball | 29 March 2023 - 13:27:29 

More clueless baloney lies. Funny how this "natural" occurrence just happens to occur in areas where the only municipal sewage treatment (i.e. khlongs) empty into the ocean. The most ridiculous statement is blaming it on "whale sh!^", cuz all know how thousands of whales are just swimming all over Phuket. This is not plankton or whale shit...it is unmanaged wastewater.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Central Festival taxi drivers called in by police over intimidation
Humza Yousaf confirmed as new Scottish leader
Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach
Songkran festivities get full government support
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong street brawl leads to police action; Phuket says Bolt, InDriver illegal || March 28
Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach
Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches
Media outlets form alliance on election results coverage
Kunming Airlines launches direct flights to Phuket
Ukraine gets new heavy tanks, Russia doubles down on nuke plans
Power bills go up for households, while industry enjoys a cut
Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials
Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket taxi skirmish, Phuket ‘Supermom’ fighter wins big, Shop owner urges police action || March 27
Man jumps off Thao Thepkasattri Bridge

 

Phuket community
Dark water at Patong Beach called ‘natural’

Amazing how this didn't happen during the 'covid years'...(Read More)

Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach

I live 5 minutes from Freedom, slowly but surely the routes down to the beach are being ruined, the...(Read More)

Dark water at Patong Beach called ‘natural’

Nothing ever is done about the issue. Every year- plankton, seeweed infestations in Patong, Surin, ...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

Oner wonders how a processing facility works with no inlet pipe, no outlet pipe and no coffer dam to...(Read More)

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

'Storm troopers'- hardly storming the beach from the sea? Someone needs to step away from th...(Read More)

All choked up on bad air

@2718e.com ... euhm ... seriously?...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

3 farang working in a restaurant are probably contributing more in this jungle that 100 old retired ...(Read More)

Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach

Illegal vendors are warned again and again with no consequences. Pathetic law enforcement allows thi...(Read More)

Dark water at Patong Beach called ‘natural’

More clueless baloney lies. Funny how this "natural" occurrence just happens to occur in a...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

Whale poop??? They will try and blame anything but the true cause of the constant pollution surround...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Phuket Property
Pacific Prime Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket

 