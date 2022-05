Darasamut Underpass to close during the day

PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass will be closed from 9am to 4pm May 24-31 as workers repaint the kerb, tunnel walls and concrete barriers through the tunnel.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 May 2022, 09:15AM

Image: Phuket Highways Office

The Phuket office of the Highways Department apologised for the inconvenience, noting that the closure would allow workers to perform maintenance safely.

The underpass was closed only earlier this month as workers conducted maintenance in the tunnel.

In that closure workers performed maintenance, cleaning and dredging of the drainage system inside the underpass.