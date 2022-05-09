tengoku
Darasamut Underpass closes for maintenance

Darasamut Underpass closes for maintenance

PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass will be closed from 9am to 5pm today (May 9) as workers conduct maintenance in the tunnel.

transportSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 9 May 2022, 08:43AM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

The Phuket office of the Highways Department apologised for the inconvenience, noting that the closure would allow workers to perform maintenance, cleaning and dredging of the drainage system inside the underpass.

