The Phuket office of the Highways Department apologised for the inconvenience, noting that the closure would allow workers to perform maintenance, cleaning and dredging of the drainage system inside the underpass.
PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass will be closed from 9am to 5pm today (May 9) as workers conduct maintenance in the tunnel.
By The Phuket News
Monday 9 May 2022, 08:43AM
Image: Phuket Info Center
