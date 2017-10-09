The Phuket News
Customer Service Manager

Monday 9 October 2017, 12:36PM

Min 2 years experience in customer service Strong communication skills in English Friendly and outgoing personality Good management skills
Contact details
Person : Jirey Somsak
Address : 58/147 Moo 6 Rawai, Phuket
Phone : 0949263269
