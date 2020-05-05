THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

THAILAND: A sudden rise in the number of people breaking the curfew to drink alcohol between Sunday night and early yesterday morning (May 4) has prompted a warning that the government may have to reinstate the sales ban.

alcoholCoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 08:39AM

Makro said sales of alcoholic beverages at its branches continued to rise yesterday (May 4). Photo: Bangkok Post

Makro said sales of alcoholic beverages at its branches continued to rise yesterday (May 4). Photo: Bangkok Post

A total of 690 people defied the curfew, representing a 60% rise on the previous night when the alcohol sales ban was still in effect.

The ban was lifted in most provinces Sunday (May 3), which marked the first of a 14-day trial period for resuming alcohol sales.

Of the 690 curfew violators, 129 were also involved in social drinking gatherings prohibited under the emergency decree, said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin,

The other types of misconduct associated with curfew violation were gambling and illicit drug use, he said.

“The country won’t be able to succeed in [containing COVID-19] without cooperation from everyone.

“Only when it is certain the country is totally free of the virus will we be able to live a normal life again,” he said.

“The 14-day trial will be crucial. It will give the government a clear idea whether other COVID-19 restrictions should be eased, or whether we go back to square one.

CMI - Thailand

“All statistics are being compiled for evaluation. If new infections remain low during the easing of the restrictions, we will move on to the next phase,” said Dr Taweesilp said.

“But if infections flare up, the easing will be reviewed and possibly stopped.

“What we have achieved in the past month is meaningful and what we do in the next 14 days will be even more important,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Siriphon Detsing, deputy chief executive officer of Siam Makro Plc, said sales of alcoholic beverages at Makro branches continued to rise yesterday.

Those living in the provinces where an alcohol sales ban persists had travelled to nearby provinces to buy the alcohol, she noted.

In Ubon Ratchathani, governor Sarit Withun warned residents to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 containment practices as the lockdown in the province has been relaxed.

However, if lifting the alcohol sales ban pushes up infections, he warned he would ask the government to suspend sales again.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 05 May 2020 - 09:47:51 

Thai Government should dare to be regimental about the law breakers, and treat them 'with full force of the law'.   Nonsense to 'punish' the normal rules obeying people and re-install alcohol ban because of a few hundred wrong doing people. All provinces should have skipped the ban at same time. Than the inter provincial alcohol trips not exist.  Think.

Nasa12 | 05 May 2020 - 09:25:06 

Did anyone expect anything else? Take a look at Thai news on tv, a lot of domestic violence, murder, drunken driving, etc. After they opened for alcohol sales again sad sad sad.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Virus deaths top 250,000 as billions raised for vaccine push
COVID-19 presents ‘golden year’ opportunity for wildlife, say experts
Errant Yala COVID-19 spike triggers probe
Phuket exodus lulls to steady stream of people leaving the island
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 18 new COVID cases! Alleged rapist caught! Patong Beach bomber caught? || May 4
Sheikhul Islam issues edict for return to Friday prayers
More repat flights given green light
Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours
Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline
Shoppers rush out to buy booze amid fears of further bans
Flags to be flown at half-mast in respect of passing of Order of Malta Grand Master
National COVID-19 report: 18 new cases, no new deaths
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for second day, total holds at 220
Fugitive, 24, arrested on warrants for raping teenage girls, fraud
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

Remember the siege of the Cherng Talay Police station a few years ago? With on the 3rd floor Phuke...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

@BigA, BangTao-Cherng Talay area is 'self governed', as you see. The Provincial Government n...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

@LaLala If Thailand can't attract high end tourists then it seems to attract low end tourists. ...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Thai Government should dare to be regimental about the law breakers, and treat them 'with full f...(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

Quote K: "I didn't mention myself.I was writing in the 3rd person" And here another ...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

And regarding the workers, Thailand can not survive without immigrant workforce, especially Myanmar ...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Tourist-Phuket should focus this moment on upgrading infrastructures if it likes to dream about high...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Did anyone expect anything else? Take a look at Thai news on tv, a lot of domestic violence, murder,...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Shwe, for high end tourism you need to provide high end facilities. These are not available in Thail...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

If Thailand is wise, and seen the continues Covid19 update in BKKPost ( very low figures), it should...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Thanyapura Health 360
Pavilions Home Video
UWC Thailand
Seara Sports
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 