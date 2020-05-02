THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Alcohol ban to be lifted Sunday - with limits

Alcohol ban to be lifted Sunday - with limits

THAILAND: Sales of alcoholic beverages will be allowed again from tomorrow (May 3) but people will only be able to drink at home and not in restaurants when they reopen, the government said yesterday.

alcoholCoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 2 May 2020, 09:30AM

Sales of alcoholic beverages will be allowed again starting from tomorrow (May 3). Photo: Bangkok Post

Sales of alcoholic beverages will be allowed again starting from tomorrow (May 3). Photo: Bangkok Post

The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette as part of the easing of some of the stringent measures imposed in the battle against the coronavirus.

The decision represents an about-face by the government, which said earlier this week that the alcohol ban would remain in effect until May 31 after it renewed the emergency decree for another month. Restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol as part of the condition for their reopening from tomorrow. Pubs and other entertainment venues where alcohol is served will stay closed.

“The government does not want people to group together as it risks the spread of COVID-19,” Somsak Rungsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, told the media.

The lifting of the alcohol sales ban follows the easing of other lockdown measures. The government had initially banned the sale of liquor from April 10-20, only to extend it further.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said allowing the sale of alcohol reflected a “general relaxation” for the whole country.

“But Bangkok and some provinces can extend the ban if they think [lifting it] will do more harm than good,” he said.

Meanwhile, authorities are drafting guidelines for six businesses and activities allowed to resume from tomorrow as the lockdown measures ease, said Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman.

A “collective standard” is needed to guide business operators, he said.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The new guidelines will be ready by tomorrow.

The collective standards will centre on three practices: businesses and activities must be done in areas with good air circulation; social distancing must be in place; and minimum contact between people is required.

For businesses involving close interactions like hair salons, Dr Taweesilp said the guidelines will help limit contact.

Apart from salons, markets and street vendors, food shops outside shopping malls, telecommunication service shops and non-team sports facilities will also be allowed to reopen.

The Health Department has already given salons and barbers a set of guidelines, including temperature checks, proper equipment sanitisation methods and distance maintenance of 1.5-2 metres between clients.

But Somsak Chalachol, chairman of the Professional Thai Hairdresser Association, asked for some flexibility.

“Some salons in the lowest D-grade category may not follow all the instructions because they are too small to adopt social distancing. This will hurt many operators as most are classified in this group,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Domestic flights resume with extra safety protocols
Official claims B5,000 handout cheats are media hungry
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket exodus begins! Human-trafficking arrests! Man stabs ex-wife? || May 1
Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge
Three Cambodians arrested for Patong human-trafficking gang
Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases
Thailand confirms six new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Local administrations ordered to provide ‘milk aid’ to families with infants
Phuket marks Labour Day
Virus hammers plunging world economy but South Korea turns corner
Booze ban extended to May 31
State schools confirmed to open July 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Some businesses to reopen Sunday! Last day of island lockdown! || April 30
Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow
Man stabs ex-wife in fight to see son

 

Phuket community
Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge

With not just guiding an easy exodus flow of Thai people leaving Phuket, instead 'organising'...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

yes, a lot of thought went into this, yes you can leave if you fill in lots of paperwork, ah, we did...(Read More)

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

Complete shit show...local officials don't know why they're even doing what their doing, and...(Read More)

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

The car exodus story is getting as fun, too. Stop go wait no go. Download app, find headman, go...(Read More)

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

Pet "salons" but not veterinarians? Just have a lot of air flow out, wear masks and patron...(Read More)

Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge

There's a lot of p*ssed off people out there right now. We're in a pressure cooker and the r...(Read More)

Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge

GGAFM Do they have a manual on how to be as disorganized, confounding and as outright difficult as...(Read More)

Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge

This is not going to end well for the authorities....(Read More)

Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge

..if one was not infected than great chance he will be during that "survey". Already many ...(Read More)

Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge

Thousands unable to leave the island this afternoon, and now nowhere to go having returned the keys ...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Seara Sports
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 