Curfew breakers continue to flout the law

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have reported 28 more people arrested for breaking the curfew overnight, bringing to 636 the official tally of people arrested for breaking the national nightly curfew from 10pm to 4am since the curfew began on Apr 3.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 April 2020, 12:15PM

A total of 636 people have been arrested for breaking the curfew since it began on Apr 3. Image: Phuket Provincial Police / Facebook

Another 28 people were arrested overnight for breaking the nightly curfew from 10pm to 4am. Photo; Eakkapop Thongtub

According to an infographic posted this morning by Phuket Provincial Police, the number of arrests for breaking the curfew reported by each police station on the island so far is as follows:

Muang Phuket Police Station – 205 (8 new cases)

Patong Police Station – 149 (13)

Wichit Police Station – 72 (1)

Chalong Police Station – 43 (1)

Karon Police Station – 36 (1)

Thalang Police Station – 34 (2)

Cherng Talay Police Station – 27 (1)

Kathu Police Station – 19 (zero)

Tha Chatchai Police Station – 15 (1)

Kamala Police Station 25 (zero)

Sakhu Police Station 11 (zero)

Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center, a provincial-level anti-narcotics task force, reported that his team of 15 officials and volunteers had arrested five offenders at a variety of locations in Muang District.

Mr Siripong named the five offenders as: Mr Sayan Chutian, 34; Mr Suthit Tansakun, 32; Ms Wararat Sukna, 36; Ms Pattamaporn Sena, 33; and Mr Chakrit Huaicheelek, 27.

All five were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged accordingly, Mr Siripong confirmed in his report.

“People keep breaking the curfew rules. Most of them claim that they want to go meet a friend or want to top up their mobile phone credit, and they gave other reasons,” Mr Siripong explained to The Phuket News yesterday (Apr 20).

“This is not reasonable behaviour,” he said. (See story here.)

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub