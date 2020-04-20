THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

12 arrested in Rassada as Phuket curfew breakers hit more than 600

12 arrested in Rassada as Phuket curfew breakers hit more than 600

PHUKET: Twelve people were arrested in Rassada overnight for breaking the nationwide night curfew from 10pm to 4am, according to a report by the Department of Local Administration, Phuket Office filed earlier today (Apr 20).

COVID-19crimemilitarypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 April 2020, 02:13PM

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The report posted by Phuket Provincial Police today (Apr 20). Image: Phuket Provincial Police / Facebook

The report posted by Phuket Provincial Police today (Apr 20). Image: Phuket Provincial Police / Facebook

« »

Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center, a provincial-level anti-narcotics task force, told The Phuket News that the offenders were caught at a variety of locations, including on main roads such as Thepkrasattri Rd.

“People keep breaking the curfew rules. Most of them claim that they want to go meet a friend or want to top up their mobile phone credit, and they gave other reasons.

“This is not reasonable behaviour. They had breached Article 9 of the Emergency Decree. All 12 were taken to Phuket City Police Station for further legal proceedings,” Mr Siripong said.

Those arrested for breaking the curfew without essential reason were named as: Mr Banjert Tonnam, 45; Mr Aiwhok Jinda, 59; Mr Adisorn Thasuma, 34; Mr Noppon Wandao, 22; Miss Dennapha Tinkohyao, 23; Miss Bussaya Jitmak, 20; Mr Wutthichai Almat, 30; Miss Minla Sorlae, 36; Mr Thaweewat Seakho, 34; Mr Damrong Suksai, 26; Mr Thanit Liumsakul, 57; and Mr Atthapong Chuchuay, 32.

Meanwhile, Phuket Provincial Police reported today (Apr 20) 39 new cases resulting in  44 people arrested for breaking the curfew.

Diamond Resort Phuket

In an infographic posted online today, the Phuket Provincial Police marked that a total of 609 people had been arrested in 581 cases for breaking the curfew for the period Apr 3-20.

However, the same infographic reported 610 people arrested in 582 cases in the breakdown by the number of cases reported by each police station on the island. (See post here.)

The breakdown of curfew arrests as per each police station was reported as follows:

  • Muang Phuket Police Station – 198 (16 new cases)
  • Patong Police Station – 136 (2)
  • Wichit Police Station – 71 (12)
  • Chalong Police Station – 42 (zero)
  • Karon Police Station – 35 (2)
  • Thalang Police Station – 33 (2)
  • Cherng Talay Police Station – 26 (2)
  • Kathu Police Station – 19 (zero)
  • Tha Chatchai Police Station – 14 (1)
  • Kamala Police Station 25 (1)
  • Sakhu Police Station 11 (zero)

The Phuket News was told that the report for today (Apr 20) does not include the 12 people arrested for breaking the curfew in Rassada last night.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nine tonnes of rice lands in Phuket in fish-exchange with sea gypsies
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to reopen April 30? Old shrine seen in dry reservoir! || April 20
Chalong Police check for COVID in death of Canadian man, 70
Elephant kraal operators seek govt help
China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts
Phuket officials report no new COVID-19 cases as Bang Tao checks steam ahead
Surging power bills spark anger
Australia calls for independent probe into global virus response
Government ‘not seeking donations’ from tycoons
Thais return home from Malaysia as border reopens
Phuket officials report no new COVID-19 cases
Officials confirm all animals are being taken good care of as Phuket Zoo awaits closure.
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases, total holds at 192
COVID-19 active screening campaign tackles Bang Tao
Phuket Property Guide: Will there really be a ‘COVID crash’ in Phuket property?

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials report no new COVID-19 cases as Bang Tao checks steam ahead

In Boston USA, of 200 randomly tested people, over 60 had antibodies to Covid-19. Do not get compla...(Read More)

Surging power bills spark anger

@Dicko You spreading fake news ! There is no such thing like free electric in Malaysia.Only discoun...(Read More)

Surging power bills spark anger

Electricity should absolutely be free during the lockdown, everyone is being forced to stay inside d...(Read More)

Thais return home from Malaysia as border reopens

"Undergo the disease screening system".. basically waving an inaccurate thermometer in the...(Read More)

Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

nbarcroftr, Yup, the lock down is working. In areas were are no longer Covid-19 cases can sub distri...(Read More)

TAT expects only 16mn international tourists, B1.9trn loss in revenues

Is TAT thinking that life/matters abroad are normal, that there no people lost jobs, not eating thei...(Read More)

Surging power bills spark anger

Use fans in morning, put AC on 28 degrees in afternoon. Don't sleep below a blanket. And if your...(Read More)

Officials confirm all animals are being taken good care of as Phuket Zoo awaits closure.

Phuket Zoo is not a Zoo. It is a animal prison were animals just have more concrete space than human...(Read More)

COVID-19 active screening campaign tackles Bang Tao

Over and over we see photos of the ceremonial Governor's staff not practising social distance. P...(Read More)

Thais return home from Malaysia as border reopens

How does that work? Thai Embassy staff in KUL go to the border to provide 4000 stranded Thai needed ...(Read More)

 

Seara Sports
Pavilions Home Video
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 