12 arrested in Rassada as Phuket curfew breakers hit more than 600

PHUKET: Twelve people were arrested in Rassada overnight for breaking the nationwide night curfew from 10pm to 4am, according to a report by the Department of Local Administration, Phuket Office filed earlier today (Apr 20).

COVID-19crimemilitarypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 April 2020, 02:13PM

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket officials have so far arrested more than 600 people for breaking the nationwide nightly curfew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center, a provincial-level anti-narcotics task force, told The Phuket News that the offenders were caught at a variety of locations, including on main roads such as Thepkrasattri Rd.

“People keep breaking the curfew rules. Most of them claim that they want to go meet a friend or want to top up their mobile phone credit, and they gave other reasons.

“This is not reasonable behaviour. They had breached Article 9 of the Emergency Decree. All 12 were taken to Phuket City Police Station for further legal proceedings,” Mr Siripong said.

Those arrested for breaking the curfew without essential reason were named as: Mr Banjert Tonnam, 45; Mr Aiwhok Jinda, 59; Mr Adisorn Thasuma, 34; Mr Noppon Wandao, 22; Miss Dennapha Tinkohyao, 23; Miss Bussaya Jitmak, 20; Mr Wutthichai Almat, 30; Miss Minla Sorlae, 36; Mr Thaweewat Seakho, 34; Mr Damrong Suksai, 26; Mr Thanit Liumsakul, 57; and Mr Atthapong Chuchuay, 32.

Meanwhile, Phuket Provincial Police reported today (Apr 20) 39 new cases resulting in 44 people arrested for breaking the curfew.

In an infographic posted online today, the Phuket Provincial Police marked that a total of 609 people had been arrested in 581 cases for breaking the curfew for the period Apr 3-20.

However, the same infographic reported 610 people arrested in 582 cases in the breakdown by the number of cases reported by each police station on the island. (See post here.)

The breakdown of curfew arrests as per each police station was reported as follows:

Muang Phuket Police Station – 198 (16 new cases)

Patong Police Station – 136 (2)

Wichit Police Station – 71 (12)

Chalong Police Station – 42 (zero)

Karon Police Station – 35 (2)

Thalang Police Station – 33 (2)

Cherng Talay Police Station – 26 (2)

Kathu Police Station – 19 (zero)

Tha Chatchai Police Station – 14 (1)

Kamala Police Station 25 (1)

Sakhu Police Station 11 (zero)

The Phuket News was told that the report for today (Apr 20) does not include the 12 people arrested for breaking the curfew in Rassada last night.