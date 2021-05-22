The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Culinary Detective: Rock Salt, out of its shell

Culinary Detective: Rock Salt, out of its shell

All the restaurants across the globe have many distinct differences, but the truly successful ones always have one standout factor: consistently delivering excellence. It is what singles out the exceptional. Rock Salt is undoubtedly one of these exalted few. From the first time I dined here, nearly five years ago, my expectations have always been exceeded. 

DiningCulinary-DetectiveChris-Watson
By Chris Watson

Sunday 23 May 2021, 11:00AM

The sublime Moules Mariniere.

The sublime Moules Mariniere.

Happy birthday Rock Salt!

Happy birthday Rock Salt!

Attendees at the fifth anniversary.

Attendees at the fifth anniversary.

The ever-amiable GM Frank Grassmann joins attendees at the anniversary.

The ever-amiable GM Frank Grassmann joins attendees at the anniversary.

Iced coconut parfait with textures of mango with sesame and peanut wafer.

Iced coconut parfait with textures of mango with sesame and peanut wafer.

Fritto Misto.

Fritto Misto.

Lamb Kofta.

Lamb Kofta.

Lamb Kofta.

Lamb Kofta.

Moules Mariniere.

Moules Mariniere.

The patrons’ favourite Piri Piri Chicken

The patrons’ favourite Piri Piri Chicken

A dish best served.

A dish best served.

Tenderloin. patatas bravas, spicy tomato aioli, chimmichurri, rocket rock salt

Tenderloin. patatas bravas, spicy tomato aioli, chimmichurri, rocket rock salt

Woodfire Oven Roasted Local Red Snapper

Woodfire Oven Roasted Local Red Snapper

« »

I can count on one hand the number of restaurants that have earned this rarely awarded “Watson” accolade. The location does play a small part, idyllically perched overlooking the bay, however as a seasoned gourmand, I am no longer influenced by stunning seascapes. Consistent excellence is not about standing still. It is about continually evolving, retaining the best of the past, signature dishes, creations that exemplify everything Rock Salt represents, whilst passionately developing new plates to excite the palate. Rock Salt does this in spades.

This article is about Rock Salt’s recent fifth anniversary. However, one must acknowledge the truly unique property that is its parent and “raison d’etre”, the landmark luxury hotel The Nai Harn at which Rock Salt is located. Often compared architecturally to Santorini and certainly worthy of membership in The Leading Hotels of the World, this hotel continues to enhance its reputation as an icon in Phuket and indeed in Thailand.

It also would be remiss not to mention the sadly temporarily closed Prime. Whilst Rock Salt receives my praise, Prime was yet another level, literally, located above Rock Salt, I fondly recall dishes I ate there, prior to closure. I do miss it.

Back to Rock Salt and it is ultimately all about the food. The fifth anniversary dinner I was invited to enjoy with a lucky chosen few included a menu of Rock Salt’s treasured signature dishes. 

We begin with the always perfectly executed breads and dips, followed by a number of appetisers, including a crunchy “fritto misto”, including mussels, prawns and day boat caught local fish, grilled juicy lamb kofta spiced with mint and cumin and my personal favourite, yellowfin tuna tartare, vibrant and refreshingly zingy.

Main courses continue to delight with the finger-licking, number-one selling Piri Piri chicken, which I am told can never leave the menu as this act would inevitably lead to a diner revolt.

Next up a wood-fired-oven-roasted whole local red snapper, best summed up as complex simplicity ‒ a chef’s ability to make the complex appear simple, a technique that singles out the best of the best. The last main dish, Moules Marinières, organic Port Phillip Bay mussels classically steamed with white wine, shallots, garlic and finished with a dash of cream and Italian parsley.

Thai Residential

The evening is completed with an innovative new dessert of iced coconut parfait with textures of mango, puffed rice, peanut and a stellar black sesame wafer.

Whilst I thoroughly enjoyed my evening of rekindling my memories of Rock Salt’s signature dishes, Rock Salt for me is also about other dishes which have made brief but impactful appearances. I recall a carpaccio of 150-day aged grain fed tenderloin, dressed with piment d’espelette mayonnaise and ingeniously topped with crisp dried anchovies and a blue swimmer crab risotto in crab bisque.

I also must acknowledge a newly added dessert of Spaghetti Eis, which is well worth experiencing for both the engaging story and the vanilla and strawberry combination.

At the heart of all great restaurants is the people. Chef Mark Jones’ attention to detail in execution has always singled out all culinary offerings at The Nai Harn and, of course, his talented home-grown team deserve recognition. Our host for the evening, the ever-charming General Manager of The Nai Harn, Frank Grassmann is undoubtedly both ‘un vrai hotelier’ and raconteur.

Also, no restaurant is successful without a welcoming and efficient service team led by Khun Goong who never fails to recognise their regular clientele, despite my somewhat infrequent visits.

Rock Salt is always a part of my schedule in Phuket; occasionally dining alone, a simple but exquisitely executed tuna tartare followed by an Angus steak of any description, accompanied by one of Chef Mark’s stellar sauces.  One of life’s simple but oh so welcome pleasures. Happy Birthday Rock Salt!

Chris is a former Michelin Guide Inspector who following an international career in hospitality spanning 30 years in both the Middle East and Asia, has now settled in Thailand and contributes a regular hotel and restaurant column.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Blazing Saddles: Sane Sane, but different
[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #3 - Kata Beach!
From Paris with love at L’Arôme by the sea
’Nihao Mars’: China’s Zhurong rover touches down on Red Planet
Gerald Hogg’s grand adventure
An interview with Weston Cage Coppola
The Play’s The Thing: A bright star in Phuket
Despair, Music and Hope
STEF keeps up the work to help elephants as COVID impact continues
Sustainably Yours: 15 reasons to stop eating seafood
Melissa McCarthy true to formula in ‘Thunder Force’
Celebrating 160,000 Life Bags and Preparing for the Road Ahead
[VIDEO] Phuket: You Should Go There #2 - Nai Harn!
Sustainably Yours: It’s a ‘Seaspiracy’
A Meal with… The Chef of Longevity

 

Phuket community
DDC defends dosing regime

It has been proven that medical wise a vaccination interval of 4-5 weeks is enough, That 4 months th...(Read More)

‘Phuket Must Win’ must close

That is really bright !!! Close the web portal for registration when Foreigners were never able to...(Read More)

Expats nationwide can register for vaccination from June 7

DaveC@ through their business’ - I know two Dive Instructors who have registered and their company...(Read More)

Govt readies to reopen skies

It’s really sad that Thailand, especially the TAT, has messed up things so badly. I’m not sure t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor requests B750mn for ‘urgent’ job creation project

Seems like Covid Del Mar and the other 2 super spreaders should be helping to bank-roll this, since ...(Read More)

Hard times for owner of elephant that killed tourist

Perhaps a 'new normal' for elephant Cherry as well? Bring her to one of the Thai nature res...(Read More)

Police defend action in shootout at Pattaya luxury golf course mansion

'There might have been miscommunication and misunderstanding.' All solved with a few envelop...(Read More)

Expats nationwide can register for vaccination from June 7

How did the 7,500 foreigners in Phuket registered for Gov't provided vaccination submit their re...(Read More)

Expats nationwide can register for vaccination from June 7

It would take 15 minutes to place the following on the phuket must win registration website. "...(Read More)

DDC defends dosing regime

I'm more worried about that 4 month interval for the second dose as mentioned in a prior article...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design

 