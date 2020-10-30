Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Culinary Detective: Little Roma, the nice surprise

Culinary Detective: Little Roma, the nice surprise

When seeking out restaurants in which to spend our time and with the current crisis, in which we choose to cautiously part with our particularly hard to come by Thai baht, I would hazard a guess that certainly high on the list of deciding factors is authenticity. This applies to all cuisines, Thai being no exception.

DiningCulinary-DetectiveChris-Watson
By Chris Watson

Sunday 1 November 2020, 02:00PM

Little Roma has proved popular with local residents.

Little Roma has proved popular with local residents.

Lasagne Bolognaise
Mortadella Pizza
Prosciutto and Burrata
Spaghetti Meatballs
Truffle Risotto
Tiramisu

For many of us who have lived some time in Thailand, we undoubtedly shy away from the multitude of  ‘farang’ Thai restaurants, serving up a vast array of dishes, all with an abundance of cream and lacking several if not all of the five key flavours; sweet, sour, salty, creamy, spicy – heat sitting on top of the previous core, and finally bitter; all harmoniously balanced. Other country cuisines have also over the years been adapted to appeal to the non-national palate, and even feature dishes which don’t exist in that cuisine, such as Chinese Chop Suey and Italian pasta carbonara, often being prepared with lashings of cream – a big no-no from any true Italian Chef.

Invited by Mario and his partner, Anna, to try out Little Roma, their newly opened restaurant located in Porto de Phuket, Cherng Talay, it was with a hint of trepidation that I entered this elegantly furnished outlet, unsure of what was in store for me. Whilst their other restaurant, Little Paris, has established itself as a firm favourite with both locals and expats, Little Roma opened only in 2016 – however I cannot truly remember a time without it, so with such a pedigree I really should not have worried.

In one corner of the room is a pizza oven, imported to create the most stellar Neapolitan pizzas. The restaurant itself is comfortable, slightly rustic with a classy wooden floor and even has table seating on an outside terrace for those somewhat rare sunny days. The menu is a lesson in authenticity oozing traditional Nonna recipes from Sicily and other regions, the home-made pastas and pizzas, made with natural yeast finished off in the gargantuan wood-fired oven are the reason to visit.

Mario suggests a risotto, a lasagne and pizza, of course, finished off with a tiramisu. I am immediately brought a home-made focaccia and douse it in high-quality olive oil and aged balsamic whilst nibbling on olives to whet my appetite. I begin with a truffle risotto, perfectly cooked, decadently creamy, the rice grain clearly visible, the mark of a premium product. Following closely behind, a wonderfully rich lasagne bolognaise, the ragu, meaty, the bechamel perfectly partnering and not too creamy as to overshadow the beef. The piece de resistance or pezzo forte arrives, a stunningly classic prosciutto and burrata pizza, straight from the 350-degree-plus oven. In itself, an achievement!

QSI International School Phuket

I did notice that the menu indicates, red, white and signature green pizzas, for those not “in the know”, the red, with a tomato sauce base, the white, no tomato and the green usually with eggplant or zucchini. I don’t really have room for dessert but the must-try tiramisu does not disappoint; biscuit, coffee, mascarpone and chocolate. A mouthful of joy!

I remember when Little Paris opened; it was clear to me that both Mario and Anna took huge pride in using only the finest quality ingredients to ensure exceptionally tasty dishes. This same maxim is clearly apparent at Little Roma.

Visit this corner of Italy as soon as you can! Authentic Italian cooking is alive and well!

Chris is a former Michelin Guide Inspector who following an international career in hospitality spanning 30 years in both the Middle East and Asia, has now settled in Thailand and contributes a monthly restaurant column.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Teen Power: Students step up for BanYa
Jungle resort provides life-changing experiences for local kids
Bill Murray and Sofia Coppola deliver sublime ‘On The Rocks’
Kathu Municipality welcomes Soi Dog’s mobile clinic
Healthy Habits: Are you the man your Dad was?
Jai Courtney steals limelight in Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’
Green Thoughts: Walking on Water – Lotuses and Lilies
Thai dishes dominate CNN Travel’s ‘World’s 50 Best Foods’, Massaman curry takes top prize
Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog
Jesse Eisenberg breaks Marcel Marceau’s silence on ‘Resistance’
BISP congratulates alumni Amanda Obdam on Miss Universe Thailand crown
Phuket Hotels Association launches ‘Phuket Green Day’ initiative to inspire island-wide cleanup
Skål Krabi inaugurates first rooftop ‘Community Farm’
United We Can!
The Play’s The Thing: Panto or Pantomime? Here we come!

 

Phuket community
Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Oh yes RTP are really good at these Nazi moves, shame they don't enforce other laws like, drink ...(Read More)

Young cop made to publicly explain banner criticising bosses

As far I knew in the old day's the family of this bosses had to buy the job for them and than th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Asking the right questions

This is a boondoggle, get him out of Bangkok for a while away from the protesters and Nazi style Pol...(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Big Brother is active in Thailand- welcome to 1984....(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Very sad state of affairs here. ...(Read More)

US cuts tariff benefits for Thailand in pork dispute

Considering y'all have FOUR MORE YEARS of American Greatness coming, you should probably get acc...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

2. There was no 'amnesty' in Thailand. For an amnesty you have to fail and face a punishment...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

"Phuket Immigration officers told the foreigners that the ‘visa amnesty stamp’ had made the...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

So let me get this straight, anyone who took advantage of the visa 'amnesty' now has their v...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Police doesn't stop a ghost rider, probably without helmet, perhaps no insurance/road tax paid, ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
AXA Insurance PCL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
K9 Point
Kvik Phuket
AVC Engineering
HeadStart International School Phuket

 