Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Culinary Detective: Kata Rocks shines in uncertain times

Culinary Detective: Kata Rocks shines in uncertain times

As I begin writing this week’s article, in the current turbulent world that we now find ourselves in, I cannot help but reflect on the relevancy of the quote from a famous Greek philosopher, Heraclitus who is probably best known for his statement, “The only constant in life is change.”

Culinary-DetectiveDiningChris-Watson
By Chris Watson

Saturday 26 September 2020, 11:00AM

The sunset view from the dining terrace at Kata Rocks.

The sunset view from the dining terrace at Kata Rocks.

Chef Andrew is getting creative.

Chef Andrew is getting creative.

Chef Andrew likes his dishes to ’sing’.

Chef Andrew likes his dishes to ’sing’.

Crab Salad, simple, light and the true flavours shining through.

Crab Salad, simple, light and the true flavours shining through.

The dessert sugar brioche with custard, vanilla cream and caramelised pineapple.

The dessert sugar brioche with custard, vanilla cream and caramelised pineapple.

Free-range duck, delicately brushed with maple syrup on a circular disc of granola containing walnuts, pistachio and oats.

Free-range duck, delicately brushed with maple syrup on a circular disc of granola containing walnuts, pistachio and oats.

Lobster Bisque, rich and decadent.

Lobster Bisque, rich and decadent.

Octopus Carpaccio, simple, light and the true flavours shining through.

Octopus Carpaccio, simple, light and the true flavours shining through.

Scallop Crudo, using the finest Hokkaido scallops dressed in homemade buttermilk.

Scallop Crudo, using the finest Hokkaido scallops dressed in homemade buttermilk.

Scallop Crudo, using the finest Hokkaido scallops dressed in homemade buttermilk.

Scallop Crudo, using the finest Hokkaido scallops dressed in homemade buttermilk.

The steak, a 400g prime cut from Nebraska.

The steak, a 400g prime cut from Nebraska.

Watermelon Amuse Bouche, a flavour bomb.

Watermelon Amuse Bouche, a flavour bomb.

The sunset view from the dining terrace at Kata Rocks.

The sunset view from the dining terrace at Kata Rocks.

The sunset view from the dining terrace at Kata Rocks.

The sunset view from the dining terrace at Kata Rocks.

The sunset view from the dining terrace at Kata Rocks.

The sunset view from the dining terrace at Kata Rocks.

« »

Indeed, across the globe, we are experiencing such a massive change that I truly do occasionally wonder if the world will ever get back to normal. But as an optimist, we must carry on and embrace this new environment with all its challenges. One such person who has adapted well to these, ever-changing circumstances is Andrew Dickie, the recently appointed Executive Chef at the luxury Kata Rocks resort. 

Arriving in Phuket at the beginning of 2020 from his previous role at the helm of an internationally renowned five-star hotel restaurant in Bangkok, I suspect that when he accepted this role, he, like many of us, had never heard of COVID 19. I suppose he set about reviewing where the culinary standards set by the previous incumbent were, and whilst maintaining the stalwart dishes on the menu to ensure acceptance from the regulars, established, and where he could put his mark with the addition of new and innovative dishes that more reflected his philosophy. Chefs do inevitably change establishments, driven by managements’ inherent desire to improve and this can be a tightrope in not changing too much, but showing skill and flair in updating and reinventing dishes to continually tantalise diners’ palates.

Then Phuket went into lockdown and Andrew spent weeks at home, no doubt conceptualising these new dishes. Now, I am delighted to say, Kata Rocks is back to normal, their monthly brunches full as ever and Andrew leading the kitchen into a new culinary era. A native Canadian, he has worked with several luxury chains including Hyatt and Four Seasons and is not a newcomer to this region. I recently caught up with him when he invited me over for a dinner to try out several of his new dishes. 

Whilst Phuket has a multitude of high-end chic hotels, all with spectacular sea views, I am still spellbound when walking into the Kata Rocks clubhouse. The vista at sunset continues to surprise and delight. 

Seated by the pool, I leave myself and my partner in Andrew’s hands. We begin with an elegantly presented bread and butter platter to nibble on, whilst Andrew prepares our amuse bouche, a marinated cube of watermelon; a truly refreshing flavour bomb. This is followed by a new dish of scallop crudo. A crudo (the Italian and Spanish word for raw) is invariably fish, marinated in a citrus dressing. Andrew’s dish uses the finest Hokkaido scallops dressed in homemade buttermilk, lending the dish a sublime creaminess, lemon juice, kaffir lime and green chili and topped with crispy potato for crunch. My partner has a classic lobster bisque; rich and decadent. 

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

As we enjoy our appetisers, Andrew tells me of a couple of new dishes he plans to feature, an octopus carpaccio and a crab salad. These both sound stellar and accurately reflect Andrew’s culinary style of simple, light and enabling the product’s true flavours to shine through and, in his own words, “sing”. Andrew disappears to prepare our main courses leaving us to enjoy the sunset. I am delighted to see that the restaurant has several occupied tables in spite of the current challenges.

Chef Andrew returns, with my partner’s ribeye, a 400g prime cut from Nebraska, perfectly cooked; I am informed pan seared and butter basted; a classic technique I truly love, but admit I am still struggling to master at home. I am presented with a free-range duck, delicately brushed with maple syrup on a circular disc of granola containing walnuts, pistachio and oats, truly imaginative and a picture on the plate. The duck a triumph, accompanied with daikon and red cabbage. We barely have room for dessert, however Andrew whips up a sugar brioche with custard, vanilla cream and caramelised pineapple, all doused in a fairly well-known local prize-winning liquid.

I am impressed. It has been some time since I have eaten at Kata Rocks and based on this experience, I am confident this change in the kitchen will not only continue the high standards of the past, but elevate them to new heights. Chef Andrew – welcome to Phuket!

Chris is a former Michelin Guide Inspector who following an international career in hospitality spanning 30 years in both the Middle East and Asia, has now settled in Thailand and contributes a monthly restaurant column.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Blood Vessel’ keeps vampire horror afloat
Blazing Saddles: A Wild and Crazy Ride
Disney’s ‘New Born Royals’ takes teens to heart
Patong Municipality to hold ‘chilies for plastic bottles’ exchange
Culinary Detective: Shakers in the South
Soi Dog Foundation doctor appointed to Thailand’s Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Committee
Getting off to an ideal start
Inaugural Thailand Plant-Based Food Awards open for voting
While COVID stalls blockbusters, Mulan makes it through
Sustainably Yours: The Importance of Beach Cleanups
The Culinary Detective: Getting the 9th Degree
Oscar-nominated Les Miserables puts French society underbelly on show
TAT holds forum to boost ‘Elephant Care Tourism’
Unleashed: Give us a kiss!
Murder Mystery fun at Peppers Bar

 

Phuket community
Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

I regularly visit a small 'western orientated' restaurant in Chalong. It typically has 4/5 c...(Read More)

Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend

Big safety words of a deputy minister who doesn't know anything about 'seamanship'. As l...(Read More)

Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

With a ticket for 50 years in thai jail in his pocket, but out on bail ( why, even with appeal succe...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Well, it seems there is at least 1 Thai Office were the lights are on, and the brains are working. ....(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Extend all VISA s until at least 31 Dec as Malaysia has done. Stop hassling us and the people workin...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

Sure there are now tourists arriving in October after reading that probably in November Q-time goes ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Mis-masked vendor handing food to the PM mirrors the complacency now evident all over. Second wave ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

$3-6000 for a two week stay on a hotel's property. Where in the Riviera are we talking? Get r...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘missing’ tsunami-warning buoy now recovered

Years ago I been told from the Experts that there is a 3rd buoy always on standby and every year thi...(Read More)

Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

Just a common corrupt crook that fell by the wayside of his cronies... which probably do the same da...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket

 