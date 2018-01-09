The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Criminal record results awaited for deadly Phuket bus driver

PHUKET: Thalang Police have said that they are currently waiting for criminal record results for the driver of the tour bus who ran a red light on Thepkrasattri Rd on Dec 23, killing a one-year-old baby girl and her 18-year-old mother.

accidents, crime, death, police, transport,

Shela Riva

Tuesday 9 January 2018, 04:55PM

The bus hit the Chevrolet after the driver jumped the red light at the Saladang Intersection on Thepkrassatri Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The bus hit the Chevrolet after the driver jumped the red light at the Saladang Intersection on Thepkrassatri Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Eakkasak Kwanan today (Dec 9) told The Phuket News, “The case file has not yet been sent to the prosecutor because we are waiting for fingerprint results for Boonyong Linla, 42, from the Criminal Records Division.”

Checking for criminal history of a suspect is standard procedure in a case file, noted Capt Eakkasak.

“It should not take longer than the end of this month,” he added.

“Boonyong is currently on bail. We charged him with reckless driving causing injury and death immediately after the accident, then he was released. So yes, he is on bail.

“The driver of the car has recovered. His injuries were not too serious,” he said.

Pradit Robroo, 24, was driving a Chevrolet car that collided with a bus that ran a red light at Saladang Intersection on Thepkrassatri Rd southbound at 11:15pm on Dec 23.

Mr Pradit and his passenger Kanlaya Meanbut were taken to Thalang Hospital before being transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Kornkamon, their one-year-old-girl, was pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital and her mother, Ms Kanlaya, was also later pronounced dead at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Capt Eakkasak said on Dec 25, “After we checked CCTV nearby we found that a car was heading from Thepkrassatri Rd northbound. At the intersection the car slowed down at a red light and waited to make a U-turn.

"When the light turned yellow then red in the southbound lane, the car immediately made a U-turn into the southbound lane while a bus, driven by Boonyong, speed through the red light and collided with the car,” Capt Eakkasak said. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Majority of bars on Bangla/otop are open all day Even live music and clubs open and start playing around 7pm. Just no customers as tourists are jus...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Return of bribes? The bribes were never 'gone'. Official bar/club time is still 01:00 AM. Being in business after 01:00 AM, the most profita...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

Eroded? I witnessed that as more of a filling in, with machinery. That's how an ocean lagoon became an inland one facilitating the cracker box con...(Read More)

Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

Stupid Idiots - It takes all kinds. These boys were only doing what they thought was accepted idiocy of the Farangs that teach them. Go ahead & do...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Due to a shift in tourists bars are not that much frequented as some years ago.Early closing times would only drive away more tourists,as nobody would...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Why is this even an issue. If the bars follow the law then there is no problem. If the bars close early then the customers come out early. The custome...(Read More)

Domestic travel gets tax break push

Good idea from the government to promote lesser known parts of Thailand.There are so many places still to explore in Thailand.Thailand is blessed with...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

So the beaches are public (supposedly) but when you buy land next to a beach and the beach erodes away turning your land into the beach, now the beach...(Read More)

Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

Just how stupid do you have to be to start your boat engine with divers in the water and you don't know where they are, that's akin to startin...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

The incident has NOT been de-bunked. A lot of spin coming from the resort and Ma-Ann but nothing actually proven yet. It needs a proper land survey to...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.