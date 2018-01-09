PHUKET: Thalang Police have said that they are currently waiting for criminal record results for the driver of the tour bus who ran a red light on Thepkrasattri Rd on Dec 23, killing a one-year-old baby girl and her 18-year-old mother.

The bus hit the Chevrolet after the driver jumped the red light at the Saladang Intersection on Thepkrassatri Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Eakkasak Kwanan today (Dec 9) told The Phuket News, “The case file has not yet been sent to the prosecutor because we are waiting for fingerprint results for Boonyong Linla, 42, from the Criminal Records Division.”

Checking for criminal history of a suspect is standard procedure in a case file, noted Capt Eakkasak.

“It should not take longer than the end of this month,” he added.

“Boonyong is currently on bail. We charged him with reckless driving causing injury and death immediately after the accident, then he was released. So yes, he is on bail.

“The driver of the car has recovered. His injuries were not too serious,” he said.

Pradit Robroo, 24, was driving a Chevrolet car that collided with a bus that ran a red light at Saladang Intersection on Thepkrassatri Rd southbound at 11:15pm on Dec 23.

Mr Pradit and his passenger Kanlaya Meanbut were taken to Thalang Hospital before being transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Kornkamon, their one-year-old-girl, was pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital and her mother, Ms Kanlaya, was also later pronounced dead at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Capt Eakkasak said on Dec 25, “After we checked CCTV nearby we found that a car was heading from Thepkrassatri Rd northbound. At the intersection the car slowed down at a red light and waited to make a U-turn.

"When the light turned yellow then red in the southbound lane, the car immediately made a U-turn into the southbound lane while a bus, driven by Boonyong, speed through the red light and collided with the car,” Capt Eakkasak said. (See story here.)