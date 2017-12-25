The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

PHUKET: A mother and her one-year-old daughter are dead after their car collided with a bus that ran a red light on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang on Saturday night (Dec 23).

accidents, death, transport, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 December 2017, 09:47AM

The father of the one-year-old girl, who was driving the car, also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Thalang Police were notified of an accident at Saladang Intersection on Thepkrassatri Rd southbound at 11:15pm on Saturday night.

Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of Thalang Police arrived at the scene, 50m from a U-turn, together with Kusoldharm rescue workers.

At the scene police found a white bus with its front and right side damaged and nearby was a dark coloured Chevrolet car with its left side damaged.

Rescue workers had to use a hydraulic cutter to free driver Pradit Robroo, 24, Kanlaya Meanbut, 18, and her one-year-old daughter Kornkamon Robroo.

Ms Kanlaya and Kornkamon had suffered serious injuries and were unconscious.

The NAKA Island

Mr Pradit and Ms Kanlaya were taken to Thalang Hospital before being transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Kornkamon, the one-year-old-girl, was pronounced dead at Thalang hospital and her mother, Ms Kanlaya, was also later pronounced dead at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Capt Eakkasak said, “After we checked CCTV nearby we found that a car was heading from Thepkrassatri Rd northbound. At the intersection the car slowed down at a red light and waited to make a U-turn.

"When the light turned yellow then red, the car immediately made a u-turn. While a bus, driven by Boonyong Linla, 42, speed through the red light and collided with the car.

Mr Boonyong was taken to Thalang Police station and charged with reckless driving causing injury and death,” Capt Eakkasak added.



 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 25 December 2017 - 12:01:35

Daily we see speeding through red lights On Phuket.
And with speeding I mean real with high speed.
It is a miracle that not more of such 'murder red light driving' take place.

Driving through red light makes a driver a criminal!
Such a crime justify doing prison time, and never issued a driving license again!

This driver was not reckless driving, he was murderess criminal driving.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 25 December 2017 - 10:45:53

It just never stops. Public transport drivers are the worst effing drivers on the planet and are responsible for so much death and carnage throughout the country.  But nothing happens, nothing changes...and Thai officials are completely incapable of addressing the issue. How can the PM just sit back and watch this daily madness, and continue to take no meaningful action? It is flat out despicable.

The Phuket News

simon01 | 25 December 2017 - 10:04:23

I hope the bus driver is jailed for minimum 10 years for murder and is ordered to pay 5 million for each death to the family. This guy should never have been on the roads let along taking passengers. If he is in jail for years and is forced to sell his house for compensation then publish on all news networks then other drivers will see that Phuket is serious about road safety.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

Daily we see speeding through red lights On Phuket. And with speeding I mean real with high speed. It is a miracle that not more of such 'murder...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese tour guide arrested at Phuket's Ao Po Pier

Illegal foreign guides is just the tip of the iceberg and regular crackdowns on Thai companies owned by Chineses with the help of Thai nominees would ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

It just never stops. Public transport drivers are the worst effing drivers on the planet and are responsible for so much death and carnage throughout ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

I hope the bus driver is jailed for minimum 10 years for murder and is ordered to pay 5 million for each death to the family. This guy should never ha...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Here we are not in America. We are in Thailand. To 'soften' the thai problems by derailing attention to other parts of the world is not helpi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide?

A nice Phuket Opinion. Leaning back, overthinking it,.. was the whole idea of introducing the rules really ment to bring some law and order at Phuket...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

If one has a basic knowledge of statistics and probability, together with a modicum of common sense, figures would not be as fictitious as may seem to...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Try living in America where life is super cheap and guns are a plenty. You can be shot by a home owner for knocking on the door asking for directions ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide?

Free spending western tourist want all the things Phuket use to offer: chairs + Umbrellas; Beach side restaurants, night clubs, bars; beach vendors. ...(Read More)

Central splurges B100mn on luring foodies

When you compare Phuket with other destinations, shopping wise, than there is only one thing true. Phuket is not a world-class shopping destination. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.