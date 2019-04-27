Creativity rewarded at The 3rd Marriott Junior Chefs Cooking Battle 2019

PHUKET: JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa in collaboration with seven Marriott hotels & resorts hosted ‘The 3rd Marriott Junior Chefs Cooking Battle 2019’ for their interns and talented chefs to showcase its culinary skill at the cook-off event as part of the Marriott International’s Journey Week, the initiative event held on April 26 at Marriott Café.

By Press Release

Saturday 27 April 2019, 02:47PM

The 24 representative culinary talents from JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, Marriott Resort Phuket Merlin Beach; Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach; Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, The Naka Island Resort & Spa Phuket, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa; The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa; and Phulay Bay A Ritz-Carlton Reserve battled its grand final out at the culinary challenge.

The official opening ceremony was led by the guest of honour, Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung, who took priority to attend the culinary challenge in order to encourage and support the young chefs to showcase their kitchen skills at their best.

Every dynamic chef was in action at chef’s cooking stations which were fully equipped with ingredients, herbs and spices. The secret and main ingredients were set with a core focus on local sources and sustainability – prawns from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket; Klong Phai Farm’s free-range chicken, mango, banana and chocolate.

It was a fun-filled culinary challenge in which the young culinarians had an hour to create three dishes, brainstormed, prepared, cooked and presented to the judges for sampling.

The judges were Khun Jomsurang Chalermkawun, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket office; Marriott International’s General Managers and invited hotel guests who got the opportunity to observe and taste all of the food at the cook-off and praised those finalists for their work creativity, inspiration and story behind the dishes.

The Winner was Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa Team. The 1st Runner Up went to JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa and the 2nd Runner Up was Phulay Bay A Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

The grand prize is three days, two nights’ accommodation vouchers and B3,000 cash plus dining vouchers. Cash, dining vouchers and trophies were also awarded to the 2nd and 3rd place. All contestants received a certificate and hotel vouchers in recognition and appreciation.