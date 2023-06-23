333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Crackdown on illegal taxis nets two drivers at Phuket airport

PHUKET: The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) persists in its campaign against drivers deemed to be operating illegal taxis, which is now approaching its five-month milestone. During the latest round of checks conducted at Phuket International Airport, two drivers were apprehended.

transporttourismpolice
By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 June 2023, 08:32AM

Two more taxi drivers were nabbed in Phuket airport crackdown on illicit taxi operations on June 22. Photo: PLTO

Acting under the guidance of Kornpitak Assuwan, the chief of PLTO’s ’academic group’ (also known as the ’policy division’), officers from the PLTO conducted another operation to target illegal taxis on Thursday (June 22).

Officials set up a checkpoint  from 3:30pm to 6:30pm in front of the Phuket Air Traffic Control Center on the main road leading to the entrance of Phuket airport. Phuket Tourist Police and Sakhu Police officers were present in support.

According to the PLTO report, officials were focused on "investigating the illegal use of private cars for passenger pick-up" (essentially serving as taxis) and other potential violations of provincial taxi regulations.

"As a result of the inspection, two cases were discovered involving the use of private cars (with white and black license plates) for passenger pick-up. These two cases have been referred to the PLTO for imposing fines and considering license suspensions for the violators, in accordance with the law," reported the PLTO.

The crackdown follows a taxi-related inspection by Maj Gen Krit Warit, Commander of Tourist Police Region 3, on Tuesday (June 20). As a result of that inspection, one of the two airport limousine co-operatives was fined “about B180,000” for its drivers stopping at tour shops before delivering passengers to their hotels or other destinations, which was deemed as not being honest and convenient service.

The offending operator was named as Phuket Airport Limousine and Business Service Co-Operative Ltd. Nothing was reported about the Phuket Maikhao Sakhu Co Ltd, the second cooperative with same ’exclusive’ rights to serve tourists at Phuket International Airport. Pictures from the inspection show Tourist Police officers checking kiosks of both cooperatives.

Capricornball | 24 June 2023 - 12:03:20 

The PLTO mafia conducting law enforcement actions in order to protect their criminal cartel enterprises. Just more of the ongoing efforts by the public transport criminal vermin to maintain their stranglehold on Phuket, which causes a never-ending occurrence of black eyes to the Phuket tourist experience. I thought the MFP was getting tough on this.. Now is the time!

JohnC | 24 June 2023 - 08:47:35 

When is the PLTO going to get the overhaul it has badly needed for decades? The whole island has no confidence in them so why are they allowed to continue exploiting Phuket residents.

 

