333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

PHUKET: An airport limousine co-operative has been fined “about B180,000” for its drivers stopping at tour shops before delivering passengers to their hotels or other destinations, in breach of the terms of its concession to serve tourists at Phuket International Airport, Tourist Police have announced.

tourismtransportcrime
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 June 2023, 05:43PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Action against the taxi co-operative was confirmed during a visit to Phuket by Maj Gen Krit Warit, Commander of Tourist Police Region 3, yesterday (June 20).

The offending operator was named as Phuket Airport Limousine and Business Service Co-Operative Ltd (สหกรณ์บริการรถยนต์บริการธุรกิจภูเก็ต จำกัด), which has an office just south of the airport as the base of its operations.

Tourist Police have also asked for the driver’s licences of the van and taxi drivers involved to be suspended, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The fines and call to suspend the driver’s licences followed officers conducting inspections at 19 sites on the island, including van and taxi kiosks, the report noted.

The practice of passenger vans and taxis stopping at roadside tour shops in the hope of selling tours or even have tourists change their place of accommodation has plagued Phuket’s tourism image for decades.

HeadStart International School Phuket

It is common knowledge that the tour shop and the driver both receive commissions on any sales made.

While in Phuket yesterday, Maj Gen Krit joined meetings with several relevant agencies “to find measures to rebuild confidence in safety for tourists”, PR Phuket reported.

At Phuket airport yesterday morning Maj Gen Krit led a meeting joined by Phuket Tourist Police Chief, the Chief of Immigration at Phuket airport, the Sakhu Police Chief and Monchai Tanode, General Manager of Phuket International Airport (under Airports of Thailand ‒ AoT).

The aim of the meeting was described as “to integrate and find a solution to the problem of tourists being taken advantage of and not providing convenient service when using tour counter services and the use of public transport vehicles at Phuket International Airport”.

Maj Gen Krit later yesterday also met with officials from the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phuket branch of the Office of Tourism Business and Guide Registration and from the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) to discuss the same problems.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 21 June 2023 - 19:07:26 

When I used to get taxis from the airport I asked one day why he was going the long way to kamala. he said 'this is the right road'. I said' I live here' cue sulk and even bigger one when he got exactly what was on the meter, no tip. He said - 'no tip'? I say 'yes, heres a tip- dont rip people off and you will make more money'. Mr Sourface drove off.  They are a sco...

Capricornball | 21 June 2023 - 18:58:14 

Oh yeah, speaking of damaging Phuket's tourism... what kinds of fines or consequences were negotiated between the RTP and Tour Boat Operators for the meth-head crashing the boat and putting 30 people in the hospital. That story is worthy of follow-up. Incredibly serious event, and should not be left to the criminals in brown and the "special" businessmen to pay to sidestep the law.

Capricornball | 21 June 2023 - 18:35:44 

Yet another reason to disband these arrangements between the PLTO backed cartels and the AoT. These low-life have proven far too many times that they care about nothing other than fleecing tourists. In spite of all the bad press they have received as of late, they still cannot toe the line, and continue to tarnish the reputation of Phuket before the tourists even get to their hotels.

Kurt | 21 June 2023 - 18:25:51 

Indeed, this practice has plagued arriving international tourists on Phuket for decades. So many complaints were made during these decades. Always ignored by the RTP 'arms of law'! It was a lucrative kick back earning. The removal of more than a dozen Phuket RTP Colonels seems finally to start paying off.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pork wars, YouTube video gets ‘cops’ in hot water, Patong Hill truck ban || June 21
Phuket City Municipality launches anti-dengue blitz
Officials, operators concede to new illegal pork abattoir
UK unveils financial backing for Ukraine reconstruction
Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar
Phuket tourism sees rebound amid influx of foreign visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Election Commision confirms results, Another Patong Hill crash, Navy moves to forest || June 20
Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill
Police question Freedom Beach dope smokers
Patong Hill road claims another life
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
High-rises ‘wobble’ as tremors strike
Phuket airport to hold public shooting safety drill
House to meet ‘within 15 days’

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

When I used to get taxis from the airport I asked one day why he was going the long way to kamala. h...(Read More)

Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

Lets see an honest accounting of funds spent up to date. Oops- was dreaming and just woke up. ridicu...(Read More)

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

Oh yeah, speaking of damaging Phuket's tourism... what kinds of fines or consequences were negot...(Read More)

Phuket City Municipality launches anti-dengue blitz

Although in my area yearly people get dengue infected and hospitalized, NEVER fumigating teams show ...(Read More)

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

Yet another reason to disband these arrangements between the PLTO backed cartels and the AoT. These ...(Read More)

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

Indeed, this practice has plagued arriving international tourists on Phuket for decades. So many com...(Read More)

Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill

Kazumi, you appeal here on skills and intelligence to understand the 'low gear' technic. Blu...(Read More)

Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill

The truck is brake failure due to brake overheating. Don't they teach drivers to use low gear wh...(Read More)

Police question Freedom Beach dope smokers

All Phuket beaches by thai (rubber-) law are free public area. However, due to lack of thai law enfo...(Read More)

Officials, operators concede to new illegal pork abattoir

Again, concede something illegal? Is there already not enough 'official' illegal on Phuket?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 