COVID negative test for land arrivals clarified

COVID negative test for land arrivals clarified

PHUKET: In a correction to what was reported erroneously yesterday (July 3), anyone entering Phuket via land must be able to produce either proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken seven days previously.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccinetourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 July 2021, 08:25PM

This conflicts with the initial information provided by PR Phuket yesterday that stated proof of a negative COVID test need only be from 72 hours previous.

The Phuket News has discovered that the error was corrected on the PR Phuket Facebook page 24 hours later without any official mention or reference to the mistake, as seen in the screenshots provided.

The conditions relate to the scrapping of the 14-day quarantine option for all arrivals via land onto Phuket due to the fact that most new cases of infection that have been discovered are staying in designated local quarantine venues.
“From now on people wishing to enter by land must be able to show proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID test taken within 7 days prior to arrival. If they cannot produce this they will not be permitted to enter via the check point,” Governor Narong Woonciew said.

“Additionally, all arrivals must install the tracing Mor Chana app. Anyone who does not follow this condition will not be allowed entry to the island,” the Governor added.

