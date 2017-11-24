The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Corruption Street: 'I'm so tired of it,' says PEBA President

PHUKET: Patong business operators publicly admitting that they pay bribes to police and other officials in order to stay open past legal trading hours has cast light onto one of the island’s largest ongoing corruption rackets and provided a glimmer of hope that the dirty deals done just so tourists can party late into the night may finally be resolved.

alcohol, corruption, crime, economics, patong, police, politics, tourism,

The Phuket News

Friday 24 November 2017, 05:59PM

Tourists walk along Bangla Rd, the heart of Patong’s thriving entertainment and nightlife industry. Photo: Chutharat Plerin
Tourists walk along Bangla Rd, the heart of Patong’s thriving entertainment and nightlife industry. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The news broke last Sunday (Nov 19) when several Patong operators attended a meeting in Bangkok that was called by officials in the capital to discuss in detail the state of corrupt affairs in Patong.

That meeting was held just one day after Acting Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police Gen Suchart Thirasawat issued an order to transfer Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech and Patong Traffic Police Chief Snr Sgt Maj Worachat Thappun to inactive posts in Bangkok pending an investigation into their affairs.

It also followed former Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam and Patong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somsak Thongkleng being transferred out of Phuket on Nov 12 to the former Region 8 Police Headquarters in Surat Thani province until further notice following allegations of taking bribes from entertainment venues in Patong.

Weerawit Kreuasombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA), this week hailed Gen Suchart as Patong’s best bet for finally seeing the late-trading corruption racket brought to heel.

“Gen Suchart was in Phuket on Nov 7 to hear firsthand what the situation is in Patong. Following our meeting with him, last week we sent another request for the closing time for bars and nightclubs in the Bangla entertainment zone to be moved to 4am,” Mr Weerawit told The Phuket News this week.

The current closing times, as evidenced in the raids in February this year that saw hundreds of tourists turfed out onto the streets, are 1am for venues inside the entertainment zone and midnight for venues outside the zone.

PEBA members currently account for 500 businesses in Patong, with at least 200 businesses in the Bangla Rd entertainment zone.

“Gen Suchart right now is our best hope for later closing times,” Mr Weerawit said on Tuesday (Nov 21).

“We have no expectations that any other office will do anything to resolve the situation.

“Changing the law is the only way to fix everything. All information and all documents regarding the issue were handed to the Office of Inspector-General last week,” he added.

Mr Weerawit declined to estimate the amount paid to police and other officials.

“I don’t want to talk about it. It doesn’t change anything if I do tell anyone. I just want the law to be fixed,” he said.

“If the trading hours were extended, there would be no reason for people to pay bribes,” he added.

Requests over the years to extend the legal trading hours in Patong have been ignored with no explanations ever given for the inaction.

The most recent request, submitted in February via the Phuket Governor of the time, Chockchai Dejamornthan, after the late-trading raids made international headlines, has still yet to yield any response from Bangkok.

Mr Weerawait dispelled rumours that Patong business operators were fearful of publicly admitting to paying bribes to keep their businesses open later as doing so would likely only see themselves arrested while any officials involved would likely remain above the law.

He also noted that even an amnesty for those who presented evidence of the corrupt payments was pointless.

KMM Services

“All the evidence has been handed over to the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok. We do this every year – and I am so tired of it,” Mr Weerawit said.

“Especially this year,” he added. “They have everything they need to fix this problem – but they do nothing about it… and every year you get to see the policemen moved about in transfers.

“So many officials have been down here to ‘collect evidence’ over the past eight months – and still we have heard nothing about any steps to fix this problem,” he said.

Mr Weerawit pointed out that he was involved in the move by local businessman Chart Jindapol, co-owner of an advertising and an event-organising company as well as president of Thai Global Intertrade Co, which is a major exporter of halal food to Middle Eastern Islamic countries, and several other companies, to draw the issue into the full view of the public in 2013.

“Four years ago I joined with Khun Chart – even then the bribes were nothing new, they had been paid for years,” he said.

Mr Chart publicly revealed that at the time some B50 million per month was paid to police and other officials from a total of 17 different law-enforcement offices and government agencies.

However, police at the time declined to investigate the claims as they said they were currently only focussing on spearheading a campaign against the Patong tuk-tuk and taxi mafia.

But old habits die hard.

“Even after the public admission of bribes was made last Sunday, the business operator who spoke about it was intimidated by several officials over it,” Mr Weerawit explained.

“This also affects foreign investors setting up businesses in Patong. Several operators have been forced to pay money to police – and there is nothing we can do about it.

“This is affecting the image of Patong and the decision of whether to even open a business here,” he said.

Mr Weerawit argued that extending the legal closing times in Patong would bring forth many other benefits, not just clear the stain of corruption that permeates throughout the town.

“If the closing times are made later then businessmen can pay the right fee to the government to be able to legally stay open later. Patong entertainment business operators are willing to do this,” he said.

“This way the government gets the money. The government can collect more in taxes and staff can be legally paid for the extra hours they work – with social insurance covered – and those incomes will also be subject to income tax, which means even more money for the government.

“Those who benefit most are the staff working in these businesses. They can make more money, which will give them the opportunity for a better life,” he said.

But most of all, extending the nightlife trading hours would bring a large portion of Patong’s illicit economy out of the dark and into the light, Mr Weerawit explained.

“This will bring all the illegal money paid into the world of legal income and taxes,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket second-hand shops ‘asked’ to become legal

Well, if you as a government not enforce laws, things walk out of hand. It is the duty of the Phuket government to visit 2nd hand shops and see or th...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

@ Miki take a trip to this Wat and look, every day its about every 50 to 100 Busses whit Chines people, and the charts from 1000 Bath To 10.000 Bath f...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

This Monk in Wat Latthiwanaram in Chalong start to be like this monk in Chalong Wat (Rich) some time my wife make food in the morning and go to the st...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

Back to business in Wat Latthiwanaram in Chalong on Friday 24 Nov Time: 13.00. Still Scamming in the morning there was 4 Police car bat they whas very...(Read More)

Prayut defends military ‘punishment’

Not so much wrong about the comment below,but why is the "special one" allowed to use more than 400 characters and other people are not?????...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

50 Baht for icecream,coconut or a set of candles!That's what i call the scandal and the scam of the year! Probably we will see some complains abou...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

I not agree with a reader's comment that PN edit/remove comments, implying unfairness. We have to be fair and realize that now it are not easy ye...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

Wat Chalong? From entrance until the end, it is just a money making 'Luna park'. You hardly see a monk. They hide during tourist hours. Jus...(Read More)

Banyan Tree launches world’s first Cassia Residences on Phuket

Perhaps Singapore developers, used to strict Singapore investment and environment rules take 'advice' of thai lawyers and thai environment off...(Read More)

Banyan Tree launches world’s first Cassia Residences on Phuket

Developers don't care one lick about what they have to do to get what they want, and this place is perfect for them. Unscrupulous developers know...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.