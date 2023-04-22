Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

PHUKET: The Director of the Phuket Irrigation Office, the government office responsible for maintaining the island’s public water reserves, has called for people to conserve water use to help guarantee that water reserves are enough to last through the dry season.

Water-Supplyweathertourism

By Chutharat Plerin

Saturday 22 April 2023, 12:28PM

Phuket has had “less than average” rainfall this dry season, Phuket Irrigation Office Director Krirksak Leenanon told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket earlier this week.

Mr Krirksak also confirmed that Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu had 4.79mn cubic meters of water (about 46.9% full), Bang Neaw Dum Reservoir in Srisoonthorn had 4.87mn cubic meters of water (about 67.8% full) and Klong Kata Reservoir in Chalong had 2.14mn cubic meters of water (51.7% full).

“The Phuket Irrigation Office confirms that the amount of water [in the reservoirs] is sufficient to supply the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority [PWA] and Phuket City Municipality through to the end of May for sure,” Mr Krirksak said.

However, he added, “This year, the amount of rainfall has been less, and lower than the average, meaning less water flowing into the reservoirs to replenish the water reserves.

“Meanwhile, there has been an increase in water consumption due to more tourists on the island [than in recent previous years], causing the water reserves to decrease.”

“In May, it is expected that there will be more rain,” he said.

Mr Krirksak said that concerns had been raised over the Phuket Irrigation Office ceasing to provide water supply to the PWA and Phuket City Municipality in May, in accordance with a decision made previously by the provincial water management committee.

In May, when the annual southwest monsoon rains usually return, the PWA and Phuket City Municipality will use smaller local water sources instead, while the Phuket Irrigation Office uses its own sources to start replenishing the water levels in the three main reservoirs, he explained

“The aim is to have all three main reservoirs replenished to full by the time the next dry season comes,” Mr Krirksak said.

In the meantime, he called on island residents and tourists to help use water more economically, to help reduce water usage and conserve the water reserves already in store, as a precaution in case the annual southwest monsoon rains are late to arrive.

Mr Krirksak noted that communities across the island designated as at risk of suffering water outages had been identified and measures had been taken to ensure that immediate action is taken if the need arises.

“If there is a water shortage in any area, you can call the Royal Irrigation Department hotline 1460 for officials to help, or coordinate directly with relevant agencies to help solve the problem,” he said.

“The Royal Irrigation Department will support water trucks in case water distribution is needed in areas where there is insufficient water supply for consumption,” Mr Krirksak assured.