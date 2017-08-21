THB 750,000 THB
Monday 21 August 2017, 12:26PM
Nice Condo for sale in Rawai 27 square meter, 2nd Floor renovated. Fully furniture. Ready to move in. 300 m from the beach.
You do not have to re-register your address if it hasn't changed. Have done three annual extensions with the same Notification of address. Have be...(Read More)
Kurt,not only "Asian tourists"ignore red flags.And how can beach guards stop them?Getting physical?...(Read More)
While tourists languish in arrivals halls here's what Immigration deems is important for its staff to be doing; As a resident foreigner with a va...(Read More)
The writer will surely wear the wrath, of those two bedmates, jor12 and eagle, even though what he says is 100% correct....(Read More)
I successfully applied online for my 90 day report on the 2nd August and got the status as Pending.
My only other successful 90 day online applicatio...(Read More)
They'll never learn because they place so much importance on "face" that it holds them back, the fact that the Tsunami warning sign said...(Read More)
I like this "Immigration's inability to cope with tourists arriving in the country and all people need to know about how the nation operates&...(Read More)
Just do away with these 90-days reports and send the guys wasting time with that to help at the airport....(Read More)
35 million arrivals - not tourists in the Kingdom. Big difference....(Read More)
Meant to add: Irresponible Parents also endangering the lives of their OWN CHILDREN !...(Read More)