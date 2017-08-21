The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Property
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Condo for sale

THB 750,000 THB

Monday 21 August 2017, 12:26PM

Condo for sale Condo for sale Condo for sale Condo for sale Condo for sale Condo for sale

Nice Condo for sale in Rawai 27 square meter, 2nd Floor renovated. Fully furniture. Ready to move in. 300 m from the beach.
Contact details
Person : Duverne Jacques
Address : Rawai
Phone : Eng-061-0686696, Thai-065-0714228
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

You do not have to re-register your address if it hasn't changed. Have done three annual extensions with the same Notification of address. Have be...(Read More)

Father, two kids saved from drowning in Phuket

Kurt,not only "Asian tourists"ignore red flags.And how can beach guards stop them?Getting physical?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

While tourists languish in arrivals halls here's what Immigration deems is important for its staff to be doing; As a resident foreigner with a va...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

The writer will surely wear the wrath, of those two bedmates, jor12 and eagle, even though what he says is 100% correct....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

I successfully applied online for my 90 day report on the 2nd August and got the status as Pending. My only other successful 90 day online applicatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

They'll never learn because they place so much importance on "face" that it holds them back, the fact that the Tsunami warning sign said...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

I like this "Immigration's inability to cope with tourists arriving in the country and all people need to know about how the nation operates&...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

Just do away with these 90-days reports and send the guys wasting time with that to help at the airport....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

35 million arrivals - not tourists in the Kingdom. Big difference....(Read More)

Father, two kids saved from drowning in Phuket

Meant to add: Irresponible Parents also endangering the lives of their OWN CHILDREN !...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.