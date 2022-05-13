tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Concerns rise as search for missing German tourist intensifies

Concerns rise as search for missing German tourist intensifies

PHUKET: Concerns for the welfare of missing elderly German tourist Barbara Lange are starting to rise after efforts on the third day of the search failed to locate her. Ms Lange was last seen on Monday (May 9).

tourismSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 13 May 2022, 05:51PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Search teams are continuing to scour the Mai Khao area, where Ms Lange, 75 years old (now confirmed by her passport), was last seen, Winai Sae-iew, Village Headman of Mai Khao Moo 4, confirmed agan today (May 13).

Officers have confirmed Ms Lange was walking along a small local road near Mai Khao Beach on Monday morning, he said.

“Ms Lange was heading towards the airport before walking back to the Maikhao Dream Hotel, where she was captured by a second camera on the beach,” Mr Winai said.

The search teams, which include police, national park officers, volunteers and local residents, continue to hold out hope of finding Ms Lange, but fears were rising that she may have come to harm, Mr Winai added.

Local people reported a foreigner sighted at Koh Pling, but have not been able to confirm whether it was Ms Lange, he said.

Ms Lange was found near Koh Pling, off Nai Yang Beach, on May 5 when she wandered away from her hotel and was later safely returned.

Reports by local officials have neglected to clarify Ms Lange’s competency of mind, though widespread reports in the Thai media have plainly reported that she suffers from Alzheimer’s, which in Thai language is often used to describe any form of dementia among the aged.

Search teams are continuing their efforts, Mr Winai said, in the hope of finding Ms Lange safe.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nong Boat arrives at Siriraj
Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas
‘We’re open for business’
Four-day weekend brings another alcohol ban
Phuket marks 35 new COVID cases, no deaths
Police ramp up search for missing German tourist
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans to make Phuket and other islands ’Endemic Sandbox’ || May 12
Navy inspects mangrove encroachment at Klong Mudong
Thai govt approves establishment of four SEZs
Phuket marks 47 new COVID cases, no deaths
Sri Lanka’s economy on brink of collapse as troops quell unrest
Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin
Scheduled blackout to hit Srisoonthorn
Power outage to affect Rawai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala hill land grab probe, Woman believed killed by brother’s dog || May 11

 

Phuket community
PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

@Kurt And do you think if Prayut changes his "stance" it would help to stabilize the pr...(Read More)

Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas

European Press; Monday, May 16th, Sweden expects to apply officially for NATO membership. Finland s...(Read More)

Test & Go cancellation yet to yield Phuket gains

Expect these numbers decrease too. Once the inrush effect has worn off the number of applications fo...(Read More)

Test & Go cancellation yet to yield Phuket gains

And still the advertised requirements are confusing. You need insurance and proof of vaccination to ...(Read More)

Police ramp up search for missing German tourist

Nobody knows the families circumstances, so it's not fair making comments about her not being ta...(Read More)

Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas

A shocking report about Russian war crimes in Ukraine. And due to this Russian war can the world buc...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Due to this Russian war, Thai oil/fuel/gas/food prices going up in Thailand. Airlines ( tourists) ha...(Read More)

‘We’re open for business’

Ironic that this story sits next to one about an alcohol ban!...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

@skorchio, seen lack of interest of Phuket officialdom about this criminal affair ( They were just...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Kurt, thanks for you kind wishes regarding my health. The airlines you mention don't fly out of ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 