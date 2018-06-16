PHUKET: Residents at a worker’s camp in Chalong have expressed their concern over a troupe of wild monkeys that risk entering homes in the camp to steal food.

Saturday 16 June 2018, 02:50PM

The residents in the camp are concerned that the monkeys are hungry and coming in such close contact with people, and willing to risk raiding homes for food. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Residents at a workers’ camp in Soi Yodsanae called local rescue officials to try to catch the monkeys this morning after more of the cheeky simians descended from the trees to steal food from inside one of the homes at about 10am.

“The monkeys come down from the trees and onto the roofs of the homes. They scoot down to steal food and then quickly retreat back to the roofs and into the trees,” one of the residents explained.

The residents in the camp are concerned that the monkeys are hungry and coming in such close contact with people, and willing to risk raiding homes for food.

“You can see when they get the food, they are really hungry,” another resident said, worried that there is not enough food in the wilds left in the nearby hills for the monkeys to survive on.

Despite their best efforts, officials and rescue workers were unable to catch any of the monkeys at camp this morning, despite trying to lure the monkeys down with tamarind and deep-fried Patong Goh snacks.

Meanwhile, further north on the island the campaign continues to catch wild monkeys in other areas of the island to have large numbers of them sterilised, and some troupes of monkeys relocated to island separate islands offshore, Koh Payu and Koh Thanan, both located jst off Pa Khlok on Phuket's east. (See story here.)

Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Theaw nature reserve in Thalang, reported yesterday (June 15) that 34 monkeys were caught in cages at Soi Tha Jeen in Rassada and a further 37 monkeys were caught in cages set up at Soi Kingkaew 9, also in Rassada.

The latest monkeys snared yesterday brought the total number of monkeys caught since the campaign began on Tuesday (June 12, see story here) to 157.

The monkeys will be taken to a site near Bang Pae Waterfall in the Khao Phra Thaew Wildlife Sanctuary to be sterilised, Mr Pongchart confirmed.