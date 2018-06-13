FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
34 wild Phuket monkeys caught on Day 1 of campaign

PHUKET: The first day of catching monkeys at Baan Yamu in Pa Khlok, on Phuket’s east coast, yesterday (June 12) so that the monkeys can be sterilised saw 34 wild monkeys snared, officials have reported.

Wednesday 13 June 2018, 02:50PM

Monkeys still covered in grey mud from the nearby mangroves sit in the cage at Baan Yamu yesterday (June 12). Photo: PR Dept

Monkeys still covered in grey mud from the nearby mangroves sit in the cage at Baan Yamu yesterday (June 12). Photo: PR Dept

A total of 34 monkeys were caught at baan Yamu yesterday (June 12). Photo: PR Dept

A total of 34 monkeys were caught at baan Yamu yesterday (June 12). Photo: PR Dept

Monkeys still covered in grey mud from the nearby mangroves sit in the cage at Baan Yamu yesterday (June 12). Photo: PR Dept

Monkeys still covered in grey mud from the nearby mangroves sit in the cage at Baan Yamu yesterday (June 12). Photo: PR Dept

Monkeys still covered in grey mud from the nearby mangroves sit in the cage at Baan Yamu yesterday (June 12). Photo: PR Dept

Monkeys still covered in grey mud from the nearby mangroves sit in the cage at Baan Yamu yesterday (June 12). Photo: PR Dept

A total of 34 monkeys were caught at baan Yamu yesterday (June 12). Photo: PR Dept

A total of 34 monkeys were caught at baan Yamu yesterday (June 12). Photo: PR Dept

Officers placed food in the cage to attract the monkeys. Photo: PR Dept

Officers placed food in the cage to attract the monkeys. Photo: PR Dept

The cage was builds to lure the monkeys in and trap them. Photo: PR Dept

The cage was builds to lure the monkeys in and trap them. Photo: PR Dept

Officials placed food inside cages so that the monkeys, still covered in grey mud from the nearby mangroves, would enter to eat, explained Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre located just a handful of kilometres down the road.

On site to help carry out the monkey catching campaign were officers from the Khlong Saeng Wildlife Research Station, also located at the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area, as well as veterinarians from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

The monkeys were taken to a site near the Bang Pae Waterfall in the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area, where the DNP veterinarians will conduct the sterilisation of the monkeys caught, Mr Pongchart said.

The sterilisation of the monkeys is to begin tomorrow (June 14).

“The plan is to relieve local residents of the problems they have with these monkeys by sterilising 150 male and female monkeys in Mueang District, and 100 monkeys in Thalang District,” Mr Pongchart said.

The cages at Baan Yamu remain in place to catch more monkeys today.

QSI International School Phuket

Cages were also placed at nearby Baan Bang Rong also in Pa Khlok yesterday to catch monkeys there. The cages remain there today.

However, The Phuket News has yet to confirm how many monkeys were caught at Baan Bang Rong yesterday.

Cages will be placed at Soi Kingkaew, Rassada tomorrow (June 14), with mass sterilisations to be conducted at the Phuket City Meeting Hall this Saturday and Sunday (June 16-17).

Cages will also be placed at Soi Tah Jeen tomorrow (June 14), with the mass sterilisations to also be conducted at the Phuket City Meeting Hall next Monday (June 18).

Cages will be placed at Koh Siray to catch monkeys there this Saturday and Sunday (June 16-17), with the mass sterilisations at the Phuket City Meeting Hall next Tuesday and Wednesday (June 19-20).

Dates have yet to be announced for catching wild monkeys at Rang Hill and Toh Sae Hill in Phuket Town and the ensuing mass sterilisation of monkeys caught there.

 

 

Asterix | 13 June 2018 - 15:24:21 

What I don't understand is why the officials don't catch those monkeys by groups or families to release them in other mangroves in Thailand where all wild monkeys have been killed by local folks. It is done in many national parks around the world.

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

