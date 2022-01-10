BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Competing for customers at heart of Phuket market slayings

Competing for customers at heart of Phuket market slayings

PHUKET: Escalating arguments over customers and setting the price of shrimps being sold sparked the shootings at a main fresh market in Phuket Town that left two people dead and three injured.

murderhomicidepoliceviolenceeconomics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 January 2022, 06:21PM

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon speaks to the press after the press conference today (Jan 10). Photo: Phuket Police

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon speaks to the press after the press conference today (Jan 10). Photo: Phuket Police

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon speaks to the press after the press conference today (Jan 10). Photo: Phuket Police

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon speaks to the press after the press conference today (Jan 10). Photo: Phuket Police

Maneeop (right) is questioned by Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon today (Jan 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maneeop (right) is questioned by Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon today (Jan 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maneeop (top right) is questioned by Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon today (Jan 10). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Maneeop (top right) is questioned by Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon today (Jan 10). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Relatives of the victims deep in grief arrive at the press conference. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Relatives of the victims deep in grief arrive at the press conference. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Relatives of the victims presented flowers to the police officers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Relatives of the victims presented flowers to the police officers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maneenop confessed to the charges in light of the evidence against him. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maneenop confessed to the charges in light of the evidence against him. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maneenop confessed to the charges in light of the evidence against him. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maneenop confessed to the charges in light of the evidence against him. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Region 8 Police Deputy Commanders Maj Gen Wankai Ekaphonphit and Maj Gen Naphanwut Liamsanguan explained the motive for the shootings at a press conference held at Phuket City Police Station in Phuket Town today (Jan 10).

The press conference was held as the arrested ‒ and now confessed ‒ killer, Maneenop Meethong, was escorted to a meeting room on the second floor, where he was questioned by Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon.

Maneenop was arrested in his hometown of Hat Yai, in Songkhla province, on Saturday. He was brought back to Phuket to face charges yesterday, the officers reconfirmed.

Maneenop has confessed to fatally shooting Sarayuth Thinsathan, 47, and Toi Limpananurak, 53, and injuring three other people at the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 2* on Ong Sim Phai Rd in the heart of Phuket Town at about 10am on Friday (Jan 7).

Maneenop, registered as living in Rassada, and the five people he shot were all shrimp vendors at the market.

The vendors had shrimp stalls next to each other for many years. Often there were conflicting problems with setting the price of products and undercutting each other, the officers explained.

Frustration over customers moving from one stall to the next on a regular basis led to the vendors getting angry at each other, they added.

On the day of the shooting an argument broke out between the vendors and the Maneenop’s wife, resulting in Maneenop going home to fetch his revolver and return to shoot the five other vendors.

Maneenop fired “five to six times” before fleeing the scene in his black Toyota Fortuner, the officers continued

Thai Residential

Maneenop, today confirmed as 49 years old (not 47 as previously told to the press), parked his car near the Laem Hin Pier in Rassada and boarded a passenger boat to the Bang Mad seafood raft off the east coast.

From there he hired a passenger boat to take him to Klong Muang Beach Pier in Krabi. During that part of the journey Maneenop threw his gun into the bay.

On arriving in Krabi, Maneenop made his way to the Krabi Bus Terminal, where he boarded a passenger van to Hat Yai, Songkhla. Officers tracked him down and arrested him at 6pm Saturday, the officers said.

Maneenop has admitted to all charges against him in light of the witnesses and CCTV footage police had as evidence, the officers said.

Maneenop has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and illegally carrying a firearm in a public area.

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol, who today received flowers from relatives of the two people slain in the attack, said he will pursue legal proceedings to the utmost.

“The relatives do not need to worry that the gunman [sic] will be released on bail and return to attack them. Everyone will be in good police care,” he said.

The officers today gave no update on the condition of the survivors of the shooting: Ms Aporn Thansathan, 52; Kriengkrai Limpananurak, 56; and his son Pornchai.

* Not Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 1 on Ranong Rd, as originally reported. The error is regretted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Transit rules for Sandbox tourists, Shrimp vendor killer caught, Hospital data leak || January 10
Phuket officials still figuring out 9pm alcohol curfew, already enforced but not yet a regulation
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, jail term
Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release
Huge patient data leak from Siriraj Hospital
Sandbox tourists may not transit in Bangkok to Phuket, but can to Samui
Not enough hospital beds, says Phuket health chief
Ministry of Interior orders Governor to fight COVID
Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Raised COVID alert will not impact overall economy, says private sector
Opening of new sandbox provinces confirmed
Project to boost aquatic life in Phuket waters
More than 100,000 march in France against COVID vaccine requirements
Police catch shrimp vendor killer
China donates 500k COVID-19 jabs

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths

What ever happened to the policy that if corona cases were more than 10 per day (it's now 450) t...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

@Kurt It's still "math" and not "match". And your statement that one person...(Read More)

Not enough hospital beds, says Phuket health chief

When there are not enough hospital beds on Phuket Officialdom should stop arrivals through Phuket Ai...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists may not transit in Bangkok to Phuket, but can to Samui

Another Thai bureaucratic mess up/confusing looong Thai info dictate. Will not work. Omicron varian...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

Well, according Dekaaskop my 'match' was astonishing. Now we are 2 days further and see,... ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths

So we've had nearly 1,600 tourists arriving with Sandbox and Test & Go scrutiny actually bei...(Read More)

China donates 500k COVID-19 jabs

Half a million vials of rubbish is "Friendly and Sincere" ?? Rather like their "Frien...(Read More)

Ministry of Interior orders Governor to fight COVID

Just waiting for the first media vlogger to walk down Bangla at 9:30 after the 9PM closure order and...(Read More)

Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths

When will you learn. Everything anybody says is meaningless and a joke!...(Read More)

Phuket tourism arrivals plunge

I have just travelled to Samui for a family get away, it’s desolate, Chaweng and Lamai are ghost t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 