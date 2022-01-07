BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: Two people were killed and three others were injured from gunshot wounds as a man opened fire at a fresh market in Phuket Town earlier today (Jan 7).

violencecrimemurderpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 7 January 2022, 05:28PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Phuket City Police

Photo: Phuket City Police

Lt Col Nutcharee Longkaew, Inspector (Investigation) of Phuket City Police Station, said police were first notified of the shooting, at Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 1 on Ranong Rd in the heart of Phuket Town, at around 10:20am.

Officers and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find five people had been shot at a seafood stall at the front of the main building.

Rescue workers administered emergency first aid and sped the injured to hospital.

Two of the injured, Sarayuth Thinsathan and Toi Limpananurak, were later pronounced dead.

The three injured still receiving hospital treatment were named as Ms Arporn Tinsathan, 53; Ms Cham Thinsathan; and Mr Pornchai Limpananuluck.

Police confirmed that the shooter, Maneenop Meethong, 47, from Songkhla, had called Phuket City Police to inform them of his intention to surrender for the shooting.

As of 4pm, he had yet to do so.

Maneenop was last seen fleeing the market in a black Toyota Fortuner.

Maneenop operated a seafood stall at the market near where the shooting was carried out.

Police have yet to confirm the motive for the shooting, but at this stage suspect a business conflict.

Ms Toi, killed in the attack, operated the seafood stall with her husband where she was gunned down.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

