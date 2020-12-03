Commerce Market set for relaunch after new year

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce plans to relaunch its monthly ‘Commerce Market’ next year to help vendors sell household necessities and consumer products at cheap prices.

The popular ‘Commerce Market’ organised by the Ministry of Commerce will return in the new year. Photo: PR Phuket / file

The ‘Commerce Market’ organised by the Ministry of Commerce are well known across the country for more than a decade under the banner of the ‘Blue Flag’ markets, providing vendors a market where overheads are greatly reduced so they can pass on the discounts to customers.

The ‘Blue Flag’ campaign concluded late last year, but was relaunched in June this year under a new banner, ‘Commerce market against COVID-19.

The market was an instant success, generating more than B350,000 for market vendors in its first two days, and continued for four weekends in total, ending in September.

The market will now return for eight more consecutive weekends starting in January, Phuket Commerce Office Chief Premmanee Subchokchai announced yesterday (Dec 2).

“Holding the previous market eight times generated B3,345,214 income for vendors. The income generated demonstrated the success of this market very well,” Ms Premmanee said.

“Next year, we will coordinate with other local officials and private business operators in our ‘MoC Biz Club’ in Phuket to offer specially priced goods for people, with the hope of connecting the market and local farmers to consumers and stimulating the economy,” she added.

The market is scheduled to be held over two days each month for eight months, as follows: Jan 12-13, Feb 2-3, March 2-3, April 7-8, May 5-6, June 1-2, July 6-7 and August 3-4.

“At the market, people will be able to buy good-priced products, such as rice, eggs, meats, cooking oils, sugar, and fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms,” Ms Premmanee noted.