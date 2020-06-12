BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors

Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors

PHUKET: The first two days of the “Commerce market against COVID-19”, has generated more than B350,000 in income for market vendors, reports the Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce.

COVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Friday 12 June 2020, 09:44AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at the official opening of the market on Wednesday (Jun 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at the official opening of the market on Wednesday (Jun 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at the official opening of the market on Wednesday (Jun 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at the official opening of the market on Wednesday (Jun 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at the official opening of the market on Wednesday (Jun 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at the official opening of the market on Wednesday (Jun 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Ministry of Commerce Phuket Office Chief Sasiphimon Mongkon said that the market had already generated about B350,000 for market vendors. Photo: PR Phuket

Ministry of Commerce Phuket Office Chief Sasiphimon Mongkon said that the market had already generated about B350,000 for market vendors. Photo: PR Phuket

Ministry of Commerce Phuket Office Chief Sasiphimon Mongkon said that the market had already generated about B350,000 for market vendors. Photo: PR Phuket

Ministry of Commerce Phuket Office Chief Sasiphimon Mongkon said that the market had already generated about B350,000 for market vendors. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Phakaphong tries his hand at cooking at the market on Wednesday (Jun 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Phakaphong tries his hand at cooking at the market on Wednesday (Jun 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Ministry of Commerce Phuket Office Chief Sasiphimon Mongkon said that the market had already generated about B350,000 for market vendors. Photo: PR Phuket

Ministry of Commerce Phuket Office Chief Sasiphimon Mongkon said that the market had already generated about B350,000 for market vendors. Photo: PR Phuket

Ministry of Commerce Phuket Office Chief Sasiphimon Mongkon said that the market had already generated about B350,000 for market vendors. Photo: PR Phuket

Ministry of Commerce Phuket Office Chief Sasiphimon Mongkon said that the market had already generated about B350,000 for market vendors. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The market, held in front of the Ministry of Commerce Phuket office on Suthat Rd in Phuket Town, was launched to help vendors deeply affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The market is to be held four times, with the first edition getting underway on Monday (June 8) and continuing through today (June 12).

The market will be held three more times: July 6-10, Aug 3-7 and Sept 7-11.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presided over the official opening ceremony at the market on Wednesday (Jun 10).

UWC Thailand

At the event, Ministry of Commerce Phuket Office Chief Sasiphimon Mongkon said that the market had already generated about B350,000 for market vendors.

In announcing the return of the market, Chief Sasiphimon explained, “We aim to create a place where local people can sell their products at value prices in order to help people cope with their living expenses.

“We expect there will be around 1,000 people coming to the market each day and around 20,000 people visiting the market during the whole campaign, altogether generating about around B3 million in sales,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 12 June 2020 - 17:44:53 

@Kurt    No one says you have to eat with your mask on !  Any common sense left ?

Kurt | 12 June 2020 - 13:35:37 

Going on with face masks proves that Provincial Hall believes that Phuket is not Covid-19 virus free.  Start to stop compulsory face mask farce at Phuket beaches now. Also at open air restaurants. No one can eat with a face mask, yes? 1 Table? 2 Persons.  Safe enough. What for a face mask any longer while driving a motorbike? Think about all these funny obligations.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

